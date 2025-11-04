This Underrated Midwest City Has Historic Courthouses, Whimsical Roadside Art, And Botanical Gardens
Home to beautiful natural attractions like the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway with its unique geological formations, Iowa is popular for its scenic landscapes. Head over to the underrated city of Newton, though, and you can experience this side of the Hawkeye State in a whole new way, thanks to its stunning parks and botanical gardens. The self-proclaimed "Washing Machine Capital of the World," Newton was once home to the Maytag Corporation.
Newton Arboretum & Botanical Gardens should be the first stop on your bucket list. A privately managed public garden that is open every day from sunrise to sunset, it's completely free to enter and boasts 6 acres of gorgeous landscapes to explore, including a butterfly garden and a pond. With over 280 trees and shrubs, and various sculptures and fountains to spot along the way, it's a truly idyllic attraction that sits on the edge of the city. Another ideal spot to spend time outside is Maytag Park, a popular place for community gatherings and festivals. It offers a range of scenic walking trails and boasts an open-air amphitheater where you can catch live concerts and other music events.
Discovering art and history in Newton, Iowa
When it comes to discovering history in the city of Newton, there's plenty to spot in the city's stunning architecture alone. One great example of this, and a must-see on any visit to Newton, is the Jasper County Courthouse, an Indiana limestone building constructed in 1911. It boasts a Neo-Classic design and is a focal point at Christmas every year when it's decorated opulently and makes for a truly spectacular sight for those visiting around the holiday season.
Iowa is famous for its many unique sculptures, including a Rock 'N' Roll Memorial that is a famed roadside attraction where fans can pay tribute to legends, and the "World's Largest Bull" roadside attraction hidden in a small Iowa town off the interstate. Thankfully, you don't need to travel too far from the city to see some of the best sculptures and art that the state has to offer. Alongside the 10 permanent sculptures found in the aforementioned botanical gardens, visitors to the city are encouraged to take a self-guided tour of the 90+ art and sculpture installations that are scattered across the city.
Where to stay and when to visit Newton, Iowa
Newton sits just over a half hour from Des Moines and less than 50 minutes away from Des Moines International Airport, making it a relatively easy destination to get to. It boasts a range of great chain hotels, such as the Best Western Holiday Manor, where you can book a room for less than $85 per night. Those in search of a contemporary stay with plenty of amenities can choose to stay at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
Newton is best visited during the late springtime, when temperatures range between 54°F and 74°F. Not only is the weather at this time of year pleasantly warm, but the botanical gardens are also in full bloom, making them extra beautiful. That said, if you're planning on visiting when the weather isn't as good, worry not! There are still a great range of indoor attractions in and around Newton that are well worth a visit. One great example of this is the Jasper County Historical Museum, which boasts a diverse range of artifacts and exhibits that perfectly showcase the area's rich history. With carefully crafted displays and even some interactive exhibits, it gives visitors an opportunity to learn about the areas past that cannot be found anywhere else.