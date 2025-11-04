This Underrated Midwest City Has Historic Courthouses, Whimsical Roadside Art, And Botanical Gardens

Home to beautiful natural attractions like the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway with its unique geological formations, Iowa is popular for its scenic landscapes. Head over to the underrated city of Newton, though, and you can experience this side of the Hawkeye State in a whole new way, thanks to its stunning parks and botanical gardens. The self-proclaimed "Washing Machine Capital of the World," Newton was once home to the Maytag Corporation.

Newton Arboretum & Botanical Gardens should be the first stop on your bucket list. A privately managed public garden that is open every day from sunrise to sunset, it's completely free to enter and boasts 6 acres of gorgeous landscapes to explore, including a butterfly garden and a pond. With over 280 trees and shrubs, and various sculptures and fountains to spot along the way, it's a truly idyllic attraction that sits on the edge of the city. Another ideal spot to spend time outside is Maytag Park, a popular place for community gatherings and festivals. It offers a range of scenic walking trails and boasts an open-air amphitheater where you can catch live concerts and other music events.