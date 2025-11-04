The Unnerving Reason To Always Read The Fine Print Of Your Travel Insurance, Especially On A Cruise

Fans of cruise ship travel love the convenience of traveling by sea. Visiting multiple destinations in an all-inclusive floating hotel is the perfect getaway for a certain kind of adventurer. The culture of cruising is so established that, for newbie cruisers, it may seem that there is an unspoken rulebook for cruising. And one thing a first-timer should definitely discuss before boarding is insurance. Especially when traveling outside the country, travel insurance can cover unforeseen medical emergencies in addition to lost luggage, cancellations, and travel disruptions.

Cruise companies frequently offer travel insurance as part of a package deal, which can be advantageous, but it's important to read the fine print of these deals. Pam and David Thomas, a couple living in the Houston area, thought they were seasoned cruisers and confidently signed up for travel insurance through Royal Caribbean. However, when David had to be evacuated due to COVID-19 in the middle of their cruise, Pam was handed an initial bill for $8,500.

"Our insurance had to pay first before our travel insurance would pay," she told KHOU-11. "If you do read all the small print, it does say they coordinate benefits." In total, Pam says she had to pay $21,000 out of pocket before eventually being reimbursed. It's an expensive lesson to learn: "Coordination of benefits" is a common term in the fine print when dealing with multiple insurance policies. If you don't know when and how your medical and travel insurance work together, you may find yourself footing the bill first, then getting paid back much later.