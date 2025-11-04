Colorado's Affordable Idaho Springs Airbnb Is An Idyllic Solo Stay With Cozy Cabin Vibes

If you're going to visit Colorado, one of the best things to do is to explore the mountains outside of Denver. This region is full of hidden gems, including places that used to bear actual gems and sometimes even gold. The Colorado Gold Rush was an era that kicked off in 1858 and saw thousands of prospectors flock to the state in search of their fortunes. In fact, it was the second-largest event of its kind in American history, only beaten by the California Gold Rush of the 1840s. In total, 100,000 people set foot on Colorado soil in search of gems and gold.

It was an event that helped shape many small towns along Highway 70, including Boulder, Central City, and Idaho Springs, a former gold rush town with high country adventure and charm. Today, Idaho Springs is relatively small, but it gives even the preserved Gold Rush towns in California a run for their money. It's close to a lot of outdoor activities and other unique towns, such as Colorado's answer to Las Vegas, where gambling is legal, Black Hawk. But if you want to experience the raw natural beauty and unique history of this area, you'll need to stay in accommodations that match the scenery and the vibe. That's where the Claimjumper Creekside Cabin Retreat Airbnb comes in.

With only one bedroom and bathroom, this cabin is designed for solo adventures, although you can potentially share it with a close friend or a significant other. The building is located on a ranch that overlooks a creek, and it's about as rugged as it gets. According to the hosts, visitors have spotted all kinds of wild animals on the property, including bears, moose, mountain lions, elk, and much more. Plus, guests who would like to take a dip in the water have easy access to the creek — just be sure that you're a strong swimmer and that you're taking safety precautions.