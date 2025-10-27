This California County Has More Clean Beaches Than Any Other (And It's Not Even Close)
From the world-famous Santa Monica to the colorful and bohemian Venice Beach, California is lauded for its beaches. But as it turns out, if you want to swim in clean beaches (which we're guessing you do), you should head farther south. Orange County isn't just where you'll find jaw-dropping shorelines like Laguna Beach's Thousand Steps Beach, with its hidden salt pools that are beyond breathtaking, or legendary surf city Huntington Beach. According to an annual report from Heal the Bay, an environmental nonprofit, Orange County is also home to the state's cleanest beaches.
The report examines 700 beaches spanning from Washington to Mexico — 500 of which are in California — for their water quality by categorizing them with an A-to-F grade. To land on the organization's "Honor Roll," beaches have to receive an A+ through weekly year-round evaluations — a distinction given to 34 different beaches in Orange County. Although it's the county's second year topping Heal the Bay's ranking, it's still a significant increase from last year when just 10 Orange County beaches earned an A+. San Diego comes in second in the report, with 12 beaches given a consistent A+ in the 2024-2025 evaluation. Seven beaches in Los Angeles County also made the cut — up from zero in the prior year.
Beaches to visit in Orange County
Orange County is brimming with bucket-list-worthy beaches, and travelers can rest assured that many of them make Heal the Bay's "Honor Roll." Crystal Cove State Park, which boasts some of California's best hikes and beaches, is one of Orange County's gems. The 2,791-acre park encompasses four dazzling beaches, numerous tide pools, and even unique features like a historic district with cottages dating back to the 1930s and '40s.
Exploring some of Laguna Beach is also a must for anyone looking for a beach paradise in Orange County. Of its over 30 beaches, a number of them make Heal the Bay's ranking, such as Table Rock Beach, a cliffy paradise with tide pools. Dana Point, California's hidden surfing haven, also has 7 miles of coastline to explore, perfect for not only surfing but swimming, fishing, dolphin and whale watching. To visit Orange County, fly into John Wayne Airport, which is located in Santa Ana. The airport is less than 30 minutes away from destinations like Laguna Beach and only 20 minutes from Newport Beach.