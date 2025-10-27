The Best US Destinations To See Migrating Whales (Other Than California)

The great state of California is pockmarked with more whale-watching locations than you can slap a colossal cetacean fin at. It just so happens that the home of Hollywood stars and the soaring Sierra Nevada is a pit stop on the long-distance migration route of the gray whales, who transit from the Pacific Northwest to the sunny climes and bath-warm seas of Baja California and back every single year.

But don't go a-thinking that Cali is the only corner of the stars and stripes where whales make an appearance. Nuh-uh. There are stacks of options — this nation has a whopping 95,000 miles of coastline on three different oceans, remember? If there ever was a place to come and seek out glimpses of gargantuan whales, this is it!

So, where's best? That all depends. From the coastal Maine escape and endless lobster of Bar Harbor to the ocean-lashed lands of Oregon's Central Coast, you've got choices both east and west. You'll also find that different whale species pop up at different times of year in various places, whether that's North Atlantic right whales in the Old Bay State during spring or massive humpbacks in Hawaii come winter.