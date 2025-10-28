America's Highest Gas Prices Bounce Between These Popular Western Tourist States

In a nation so primed for once-in-a-lifetime road trips, the price of gas can make the difference between a bargain adventure or one that busts a hole in the wallet. So, whether you're looking to sling your pistols on the Wild West wonderland of the Billy the Kid National Scenic Byway down in New Mexico, or witness the gorgeous fall foliage of South Carolina's breathtaking Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, it pays to check the price of fuel before you set off.

Luckily, the American Automobile Association (or just the AAA for short) has made that easy-peasy. Tracking daily fluctuations in the cost of oil, they offer real-time updates on the priciest and the cheapest parts of the country for drivers. Where can you expect to pay the most? Just a glance at the data, and it's clear that two states share the crown when it comes to pain at the pump. So brace yourselves if you're headed west, folks, for Washington and California are the culprits.

Yep, as it turns out, the cost of gas in these two territories has been over $4 per gallon for quite some time now. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Golden State saw prices soar past that mark back in April 2021, while the Evergreen State crossed the same threshold in early 2022. Over time, however, California has proved the more expensive of the two — though there have been short periods when Washington pipped it to the post with even more expensive gasoline.