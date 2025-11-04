Samantha Brown Says Tampa Temple's Weekend Market In Florida Feels Like Visiting Thailand

Travel guru and television host Samantha Brown has been around the globe and then some: she can plan trips to far-flung destinations, hone in on hyperlocal tourism, and even predict the next travel trend better than most. So you know she's onto something when she recommends a destination. This time, it's a Thai temple in Tampa, Florida, where for a few glorious hours you can feel like you're in Thailand without leaving the U.S. Wat Mongkolratanaram is a thriving, active Buddhist temple, home to monks and a welcoming community of devotees.

Located less than 4 miles from Ybor City, Tampa's vibrant cultural hub where the legendary Cuban sandwich was born, Wat Monkolratanaram is a tranquil oasis nestled on the banks of the Tampa Bypass Canal off McKay Bay, shaded by languid live oak trees draped in Spanish moss and landscaped with beautiful orchid gardens. Guests can visit most days to meditate or pay respects, but one of the temple's biggest tourist-drawing highlights is the bustling weekend market held every Sunday for more than 30 years. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (though sometimes sold out sooner), Thai food vendors fill outdoor stalls with clanging woks and sizzling grills, serving everything from pad Thai and beef noodle soup to mango sticky rice. In addition to food, visitors can browse plants and crafts vendors, and shaded picnic tables invite community and relaxation in a lively atmosphere.

Brown visited Wat Mongkolratanaram while filming a forthcoming episode of "Places to Love" for PBS, admitting it had been on her bucket list for years. When she finally visited, she felt transported. "For two hours I felt like I was in Thailand," she captioned an Instagram post. "Especially with the world-renowned hospitality of the Thai people who welcome everyone to their temple."