The Most 'Retiree-Friendly' City In America Is A Sunny Senior Paradise In Florida

Florida is a state that, as a native, I like to call an "onion." From mossy swamplands to big city charm and even a tropical retreat for snowbirds, the Sunshine State has many layers to it. Now, you can peel back another layer of the onion, as WalletHub ranked Orlando the best place to retire on its 2025 Best & Worst Places to Retire list. The data zeroed in on affordability, recreation, quality of life, and health care, using research from federal agencies like the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The company found that beyond Disney World, Universal Studios, and Islands of Adventure, the city is quite popular among seniors.

Retiring is more than finding the most wildly luxe retirement home. It's about what you do with your time to relish in the next chapter, and Orlando is the place to be. A big reason why it's at the forefront is because of the city's taxes, or lack thereof. Orlando has no annual retirement tax or effective retirement tax rate. Florida, in general, doesn't have any state income tax. Furthermore, its average home value of $374,018 rises just above the national average at $363,932. As far as affordability goes, in your later years, you can be living comfortably right next to Mickey Mouse's kingdom.