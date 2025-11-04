The Most 'Retiree-Friendly' City In America Is A Sunny Senior Paradise In Florida
Florida is a state that, as a native, I like to call an "onion." From mossy swamplands to big city charm and even a tropical retreat for snowbirds, the Sunshine State has many layers to it. Now, you can peel back another layer of the onion, as WalletHub ranked Orlando the best place to retire on its 2025 Best & Worst Places to Retire list. The data zeroed in on affordability, recreation, quality of life, and health care, using research from federal agencies like the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The company found that beyond Disney World, Universal Studios, and Islands of Adventure, the city is quite popular among seniors.
Retiring is more than finding the most wildly luxe retirement home. It's about what you do with your time to relish in the next chapter, and Orlando is the place to be. A big reason why it's at the forefront is because of the city's taxes, or lack thereof. Orlando has no annual retirement tax or effective retirement tax rate. Florida, in general, doesn't have any state income tax. Furthermore, its average home value of $374,018 rises just above the national average at $363,932. As far as affordability goes, in your later years, you can be living comfortably right next to Mickey Mouse's kingdom.
Health care & recreational activities for retirees in Orlando
When you reach retirement age, a big concern can be living in a place that has your necessary health care needs. Orlando ranks in WalletHub's top 20 for gerontologists and is sixth-highest for home health care facilities, making it a dependable location for seniors who might need medical attention and/or specialized care. Access to top-rated hospitals and clinics gives retirees the peace of mind to soak up Florida's vitamin D.
One way to enjoy the sunshine is through activities, and WalletHub also ranked the city third on its 2025 list of Best & Worst Cities for Recreation. There are tons of free things to do in Orlando, like enjoy a quiet morning at Lake Eola park, take a leisurely stroll through the Kraft Azalea Garden, or adventure through scenic hiking trails at state parks, like Wekiwa Springs. There is also a large arts and culture community, as the Orlando Museum of Art and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts are located in the city's center. Retirees can check out different exhibitions or get tickets to a Broadway-style musical to spend their evenings. The city is also near Florida's Space Coast, where retirees can take day trips to see lagoons, museums, and rocket launches. And, if they are grandparents, they can spend some quality time with their grandchildren at the theme parks. It's no wonder WalletHub found Orlando at the top of its list!