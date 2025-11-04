United Is Now America's Only Airline Flying Directly To This Underrated Beachy Utopia
The Adriatic coastline of Croatia hides some of Europe's best beaches, Roman ruins, and vineyards. But many of its cities can be difficult to reach, involving a layover in another European hub or a long drive or ferry ride from Dubrovnik. Starting in 2026, though, there will be a new access point for travelers coming from the U.S., with United Airlines adding direct flights between Newark, New Jersey, and Split, among other newly connected worldwide destinations.
Split is Croatia's second-largest city and a historic beauty, known for its pretty, labyrinthine old town and for being the gateway to some of Croatia's best islands. United is the first airline to add nonstop flights to this gem from the U.S.
The direct flights to Split will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport, one of America's busiest airports, and a transit hub that previously worked with United Airlines to upgrade. United announced that the new flight routes will begin in late April 2026 and take place throughout the summer as a seasonal connection, with tickets already on sale. Direct flights will depart three days per week: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Newark, and Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday from Split, providing a decent range of options for travelers. Each flight takes around 10 hours from Newark. That's not exactly a breezy flight time, but consider that other routes with stopovers from the U.S. to Split typically take at least 13 hours, and you can see how much time is saved with the new direct flight offering. Some other destinations that United is adding to its summer 2026 schedule include Glasgow, Scotland, and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
United Airlines' Split route to open doors for travelers
Having a direct flight option between the U.S. and Split is a boon for travelers who want to explore more of the Croatian coast. Not only does it mean fewer transfers, a reduced risk of missed connections, and easier airport planning, but it also creates more opportunities for cultural exchange between the two countries. "As a U.S. and Croatian dual citizen, I've been wishing for this route for many years!" wrote one Reddit user in response to the news, who called Split the "best location for island hopping."
While United Airlines already offered direct flights from Newark to Dubrovnik, another popular Croatian destination at the southern tip of the country, Dubrovnik is quite far from some of Croatia's great islands, such as Hvar. Ferries do run from Dubrovnik to Hvar, but travel times average anywhere between 3 and 4 hours, depending on the route and the operator. From Split, the ferry ride is an easy 55 minutes to a maximum of around 2 hours.
Without the risk of having to endure longer travel times, visitors to Split can also visit some of the less famous island destinations in the region. For instance, Trogir's laid-back pace and stunning waterfront views can be reached in just 30 minutes by car from Split (versus the 3 or more hours it takes to reach them from Dubrovnik). So, if you've ever wanted to visit this sun-drenched European paradise but put it off because of the travel time, summer 2026 just might be your time.