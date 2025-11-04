United Is Now America's Only Airline Flying Directly To This Underrated Beachy Utopia

The Adriatic coastline of Croatia hides some of Europe's best beaches, Roman ruins, and vineyards. But many of its cities can be difficult to reach, involving a layover in another European hub or a long drive or ferry ride from Dubrovnik. Starting in 2026, though, there will be a new access point for travelers coming from the U.S., with United Airlines adding direct flights between Newark, New Jersey, and Split, among other newly connected worldwide destinations.

Split is Croatia's second-largest city and a historic beauty, known for its pretty, labyrinthine old town and for being the gateway to some of Croatia's best islands. United is the first airline to add nonstop flights to this gem from the U.S.

The direct flights to Split will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport, one of America's busiest airports, and a transit hub that previously worked with United Airlines to upgrade. United announced that the new flight routes will begin in late April 2026 and take place throughout the summer as a seasonal connection, with tickets already on sale. Direct flights will depart three days per week: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Newark, and Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday from Split, providing a decent range of options for travelers. Each flight takes around 10 hours from Newark. That's not exactly a breezy flight time, but consider that other routes with stopovers from the U.S. to Split typically take at least 13 hours, and you can see how much time is saved with the new direct flight offering. Some other destinations that United is adding to its summer 2026 schedule include Glasgow, Scotland, and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.