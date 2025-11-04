New York's Quiet Catskills Village Offers A Walkable Downtown And Natural Beauty

Exploring Upstate New York presents the opportunity to discover destinations you may not even know exist. Names like Niagara Falls or Saratoga Springs, a haven of wellness, culture, and cafe-lined charm, might ring a bell. But how about Ellenville? This little-known village has a population of less than 5,000 (via Census Reporter). Ellenville is only a two-hour drive away from New York City. Surrounded by the Catskill Mountains and Shawangunk Ridge, (which is part of Minnewaska State Park Preserve), the town's defining feature is undeniably its natural beauty. However, Ellenville's walkable historic downtown is another major highlight, and its mountain views and reputable local businesses will create a memorable experience for visitors.

Many such businesses are on Canal Street, including the award-winning Aroma Thyme Bistro. This renowned eatery established in 2003 specializes in farm-to-table dining, sourcing many of their ingredients locally and sustainably. Its interior can be likened to that of a pub, and given Aroma Thyme Bistro's vast selection of spirits, this is more than appropriate. Aroma Thyme Bistro's offerings are not unlike that of a steakhouse. However, you can also find south-of-the-border fare in this Hudson Valley village, courtesy of Gaby's Cafe. Founded by a Mexican immigrant, this restaurant has a cantina-like ambiance and a 4.5-star rating on Google.

In addition to dining establishments, Canal Street is lined with shops like Everything Nice. This record/ book store is housed in a brick building, with reviewers on Google applauding their diverse inventory, as well as the owner's expertise. As you walk down Canal Street, one place in particular will stand out: alpana bawa . The clothing store's bright purple facade welcomes you to discover the colorful and abstract fashions from the eponymous designer.