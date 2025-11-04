New York's Quiet Catskills Village Offers A Walkable Downtown And Natural Beauty
Exploring Upstate New York presents the opportunity to discover destinations you may not even know exist. Names like Niagara Falls or Saratoga Springs, a haven of wellness, culture, and cafe-lined charm, might ring a bell. But how about Ellenville? This little-known village has a population of less than 5,000 (via Census Reporter). Ellenville is only a two-hour drive away from New York City. Surrounded by the Catskill Mountains and Shawangunk Ridge, (which is part of Minnewaska State Park Preserve), the town's defining feature is undeniably its natural beauty. However, Ellenville's walkable historic downtown is another major highlight, and its mountain views and reputable local businesses will create a memorable experience for visitors.
Many such businesses are on Canal Street, including the award-winning Aroma Thyme Bistro. This renowned eatery established in 2003 specializes in farm-to-table dining, sourcing many of their ingredients locally and sustainably. Its interior can be likened to that of a pub, and given Aroma Thyme Bistro's vast selection of spirits, this is more than appropriate. Aroma Thyme Bistro's offerings are not unlike that of a steakhouse. However, you can also find south-of-the-border fare in this Hudson Valley village, courtesy of Gaby's Cafe. Founded by a Mexican immigrant, this restaurant has a cantina-like ambiance and a 4.5-star rating on Google.
In addition to dining establishments, Canal Street is lined with shops like Everything Nice. This record/ book store is housed in a brick building, with reviewers on Google applauding their diverse inventory, as well as the owner's expertise. As you walk down Canal Street, one place in particular will stand out: alpana bawa . The clothing store's bright purple facade welcomes you to discover the colorful and abstract fashions from the eponymous designer.
Performances and culture in downtown Ellenville
Downtown Ellenville is home to the village's cultural attractions, including Shadowland Stages, a theatre next to alpana bawa. Reviewers on Google gush about the sets and performances here, where plays and musicals like "Proof" and "Waitress" have previously been featured. Plus, tickets tend to be affordably priced at under $50. Here's an interesting tidbit of information about Ellenville: the village is located in what is known as the Catskills' Borscht Belt. Originating in the 1920s, this was once "the" vacation hot spot for Jewish New Yorkers who were looking to escape the Big Apple. The town, as well as the state's Jewish community, prospered here during the height of this era.
You can learn more at the Borscht Belt Museum, found inside an old bank from 1928, on Canal Street. "If you are new to the region, you'll discover the rich history that shaped leisure life of people in the 60s, 70s, and 80s," penned a reviewer on Google. Moreover, the Borscht Belt Museum hosts community events downtown, such as the annual Borscht Belt Festival. Typically held at the end of July, there are festival games, stalls selling locally-made items, and even musical performances (which in the past has included Yiddish rapping). Check the Borscht Belt Museum's website for the latest happenings — they are known to provide walking tours of downtown, an activity that could help you get better acquainted with the village. Note that while much of Downtown Ellenville is on Canal Street, it does extend onto Center Street, where you'll find Cohen's Bakery, an old-school spot that has been around since 1920. Stop by for bagels and bread – according to the sign over the door, their most noteworthy product is raisin pumpernickel.
Immerse yourself in Ellenville's natural splendor
You'll have a wonderful time becoming acquainted with Downtown Ellenville and its streets that appear to be frozen in time. However, don't forget to factor some outdoor activities into your plans. If experiencing Ellenville's natural beauty is what you're most looking forward to, make sure to visit in the summer or autumn before the weather turns too frigid and snowy. With that in mind, there are countless trails available at Minnewaska State Park, known for its waterfalls, dense forest, and captivating cliff views, to enjoy while you're in town. In fact, Shawangunk Ridge is New York's most glorious mountain destination for fall foliage.
From Ellenville's Berme Road Park, located less than a mile away from downtown, you can embark on a challenging hike on Smiley Carriage Road. The trail is shrouded by greenery and can be rocky in some parts. Likewise, be on the lookout for the timber rattlesnakes that inhabit Minnewaska State Park. As you hike, you can continue on Smiley Carriage Road into the park or traverse other paths such as High Point Carriage Road through Shawangunk Ridge, described as a pleasant access trail with mountain laurel, streams, and view at the top.
If you prefer a hike that is not as strenuous but is just as scenic, opt for the O&W Rail Trail. The bike-friendly path traces the route of a long-defunct railroad and is accessible from Berme Road Park too. You can certainly fit both Downtown Ellenville and a hike on a day trip from New York City. If you're looking to stay overnight, the Village Motel is within walking distance of downtown. Although it has lukewarm reviews on Google, it boasts a colorful retro facade and nightly rates for $100 or less.