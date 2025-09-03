New York's 'Spa City' Is A Haven Of Wellness, Culture, And Cafe-Lined Charm Framed By The Adirondacks

Europe may corner the market on wellness destinations with spa towns, thanks to an abundance of mineral springs throughout the continent, but the United States has a few sleeper hits on the map, too. America's oldest spa town is nestled in the Virginia mountains, and New York's Saratoga Springs is a haven of wellness thanks to its mineral-rich natural springs.

Located north of Albany, Saratoga Springs is known for two things: Spas and horse racing. Framed by the Adirondacks, the town also pays homage to its origins as a special place where Native Americans first discovered the effervescent, mineral-rich water hundreds of years ago. When the Mohawk tribe first saw the bubbling water coming up through cracks in the earth, they recognized its curative effects and began to protect the "sacred water." In the 18th century, word spread through European settlers and the secret was officially out, opening the town to newfound fame.

Not to be confused with Sharon Springs, a once-grand spa town in upstate New York, Saratoga Springs became a lavish resort destination in the 1800s, earning the moniker "Queen of Spas." Concerned about the over-extraction of the carbonic acid gas for the mass production of carbonated beverages, the state of New York stepped in to create a reservation and protect the springs. Years later, in an attempt to create a spa resort, public baths were opened, serving about 2,500 people daily. In 1929, Franklin D. Roosevelt helped establish a scientific spa to treat ailments ranging from cardiovascular issues to gastrointestinal problems with hydrotherapy. Today, visitors can plan a trip to Saratoga Springs for spa treatments while also enjoying modern restaurants, spacious parks, and cultural centers.