New York's 'Spa City' Is A Haven Of Wellness, Culture, And Cafe-Lined Charm Framed By The Adirondacks
Europe may corner the market on wellness destinations with spa towns, thanks to an abundance of mineral springs throughout the continent, but the United States has a few sleeper hits on the map, too. America's oldest spa town is nestled in the Virginia mountains, and New York's Saratoga Springs is a haven of wellness thanks to its mineral-rich natural springs.
Located north of Albany, Saratoga Springs is known for two things: Spas and horse racing. Framed by the Adirondacks, the town also pays homage to its origins as a special place where Native Americans first discovered the effervescent, mineral-rich water hundreds of years ago. When the Mohawk tribe first saw the bubbling water coming up through cracks in the earth, they recognized its curative effects and began to protect the "sacred water." In the 18th century, word spread through European settlers and the secret was officially out, opening the town to newfound fame.
Not to be confused with Sharon Springs, a once-grand spa town in upstate New York, Saratoga Springs became a lavish resort destination in the 1800s, earning the moniker "Queen of Spas." Concerned about the over-extraction of the carbonic acid gas for the mass production of carbonated beverages, the state of New York stepped in to create a reservation and protect the springs. Years later, in an attempt to create a spa resort, public baths were opened, serving about 2,500 people daily. In 1929, Franklin D. Roosevelt helped establish a scientific spa to treat ailments ranging from cardiovascular issues to gastrointestinal problems with hydrotherapy. Today, visitors can plan a trip to Saratoga Springs for spa treatments while also enjoying modern restaurants, spacious parks, and cultural centers.
How to experience the mineral springs
The 2,200-acre Saratoga Springs Spa State Park is known for streamside trails and restorative mineral springs. While the state-owned park was originally created to protect the mineral springs, it was further developed to include other iconic destinations, earning a designation as a National Historic Landmark. Within the park are the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the Spa Little Theater, and the National Museum of Dance. The main attraction, however, remains the springs, which are rich in minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and iron. Primarily carbonated, visitors have been bathing in and drinking from them for generations. You can visit the park and springs freely, or book a spa treatment that uses water and mud from the springs. The Roosevelt Baths & Spa, established in 1935, is located inside the Gideon Putnam hotel, and its mineral bath soaks are said to treat heart disease and arthritis.
Throughout Saratoga Springs, you'll find 21 public mineral springs. Each spring has a different mineral composition and a distinct taste. Accessible to the public, you can take a water bottle to fill up and sample as many as you like. You can even plan your own walking tour, based on the potential ailments you want to address. Or, if you don't have any issues, you can just enjoy all of them.
High Rock Spring is the one that started it all, if you will. This is the spring that the Native Americans called "Medicine Spring of the Great Spirit," and as early as 1300, they would drink from it to gather strength and heal themselves. According to legend, when a wounded soldier was brought to the spring, he improved greatly after a few days of drinking and bathing in the water, and he soon began to tell others.
Planning your visit to Saratoga Springs
When booking a hotel in Saratoga Springs, the Gideon Putnam is the historic spa hotel located within the Saratoga Spa State Park. For nearly 100 years, guests have been indulging in spa treatments, golf, and fine dining at this luxury property. For something with a bit more small-town charm, try Anne's Washington Inn. The Victorian-style family-owned property has been in the same family for three generations and sits on four acres of tranquil green space. For a more modern spot in the heart of town, try The Adelphi Hotel. Recently renovated and the recipient of a Michelin Key, it's a swanky spot with two in-house restaurants.
In between spa treatments, dine at 9 Miles East,a restaurant for "busy people to enjoy healthy, local food." In line with the spa-town ethos and health-conscious vibes, it's a great spot for grab-and-go items that are farm-fresh and good for you. At Olde Bryan Inn, tuck into local fare in one of Saratoga Springs' oldest buildings. Originally a log cabin built in 1773, the building evolved into an inn to host visitors getting water from High Rock Spring. Hang with the locals at Artisanal Brew Works and try one of its award-winning craft brews. Grab a bite from the bistro and stick around for the live music.
You'll need a car to tour and spa hop in Saratoga Springs. If you're flying first, the closest airport is Albany International Airport (ALB), about a 30-minute drive away. If you want to add an extra dose of culture to your trip, start with a few days in Albany, where you can visit world-class museums, and then make your way to Saratoga Springs for some rest and relaxation.