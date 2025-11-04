A Unique Museum In Iowa Provides A Fascinating Look Into A Bizarre 19th Century Prison Trend
If you're a traveler who likes planning trips around quirky attractions where peculiar oddities abound, such as the Museum of the Weird in Austin, the next stop on your list needs to be Council Bluff, Iowa. Council Bluff is an underrated Iowa city offering casinos and outdoor adventures, but it also has a very unique museum you'll want to check out — the historic Squirrel Cage Jail.
The Squirrel Cage Jail has nothing at all to do with furry animals. The Squirrel Cage Jail is actually a prison that dates back to 1885 and is one of the few of its kind that has rotating cell blocks –a trend in prison design from the 19th century. This inhumane setup helped the facility operate with minimal staff, and the museum gives visitors a fascinating look at how these jails operated.
Inmates were put in a triangular cell inside of a round cage, and only one cell could be opened at a time. The bizarre architecture and locks system only necessitated one jailer, who would use a hand crank to rotate the cell blocks. The inventors, William H. Brown and Benjamin F. Haugh said in their 1881 patent, "The object of our invention is to produce a jail in which prisoners can be controlled without the necessity of personal contact between them and the jailer." It allowed the jails to have fewer employees, and Brown and Haugh said it was created to provide, "Maximum security with minimum jailer attention."
What to know before visiting the Squirrel Cage Jail
Originally, a total of 18 rotating prisons were built, but today, only two others — in Gallatin, Missouri and Crawfordsville, Indiana — still exist. Of all of the revolving jails, the Squirrel Cage Jail is the only three-story one ever made. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared a tip on one room you don't want to miss. "Be sure to have the guide show you the solitary confinement room accessed through the office."
Make sure you schedule yourself enough time, too. This Google reviewer said, "Took us about 1.5 hours to go through but I could have spent more time reading all the information. There were two employees working and they were full of stories and information about the museum." During the summer, the Squirrel Cage Jail is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. From Labor Day to Memorial Day, it is closed on Sundays. The museum also hosts various special events throughout the year, such as the Haunted Flashlight Tours.
If you fly in, Omaha's Eppley Airfield (OMA) is only about 20 minutes away. Since it's so close, you'll probably want to explore Omaha — a mecca for indie eats, art, and trails in Nebraska – as well. Once you get to Council Bluffs, you'll find plenty of places to stay. Fairfield Inn & Suites and Red Roof Inn and Suites are both 2 miles away from the Squirrel Cage Jail.