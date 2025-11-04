A Unique Museum In Iowa Provides A Fascinating Look Into A Bizarre 19th Century Prison Trend

If you're a traveler who likes planning trips around quirky attractions where peculiar oddities abound, such as the Museum of the Weird in Austin, the next stop on your list needs to be Council Bluff, Iowa. Council Bluff is an underrated Iowa city offering casinos and outdoor adventures, but it also has a very unique museum you'll want to check out — the historic Squirrel Cage Jail.

The Squirrel Cage Jail has nothing at all to do with furry animals. The Squirrel Cage Jail is actually a prison that dates back to 1885 and is one of the few of its kind that has rotating cell blocks –a trend in prison design from the 19th century. This inhumane setup helped the facility operate with minimal staff, and the museum gives visitors a fascinating look at how these jails operated.

Inmates were put in a triangular cell inside of a round cage, and only one cell could be opened at a time. The bizarre architecture and locks system only necessitated one jailer, who would use a hand crank to rotate the cell blocks. The inventors, William H. Brown and Benjamin F. Haugh said in their 1881 patent, "The object of our invention is to produce a jail in which prisoners can be controlled without the necessity of personal contact between them and the jailer." It allowed the jails to have fewer employees, and Brown and Haugh said it was created to provide, "Maximum security with minimum jailer attention."