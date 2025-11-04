One Of Michigan's Most Underrated State Parks Has Unique Rock Formations And A Stunning Cobblestone Beach

It can be hard to find a lesser-known state park these days, but in a country boasting almost 10,000 of them, you can still discover hidden gems from time to time. Michigan is home to some outstanding escapes in nature, such as Thorne Swift Nature Preserve, a true gem with picturesque trails and lakeside views. About an hour-long drive from Thorne Swift, in Michigan's northern reaches, is yet another underrated nature haven: Onaway State Park. Sprawling across 158 acres on the shore of Black Lake, this beautiful state park has a wild and rugged nature that would excite most outdoor enthusiasts.

Onaway State Park's cobblestoned shoreline is one of its most unique features and is unlike most other beaches in Michigan. These stones create a charming picture on a sunny day when paired with the trees growing near the tranquil waters. They also go well with the large rocky outcrops that jut out over the water along the shore. The beach is family-friendly for swimming, thanks to the calm waters, and the absence of sand can actually make packing up your gear a lot easier at the end of the day, since it'll require less cleaning.

There are plenty of great places to camp in Michigan. Lime Island, the state's peaceful little river island, is one of these. Onaway State Park is another fantastic camping spot worthy of consideration. The park's campground has many modern conveniences people don't expect when they're pitching a tent. There are over 80 campsites tucked in among virgin white pine trees, as well as a new pavilion with a covered deck, toilets, outdoor grill, and fireplace. If you really don't like sleeping in a tent, you can book a cabin near the lake that fits up to six people.