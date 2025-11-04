One Of Michigan's Most Underrated State Parks Has Unique Rock Formations And A Stunning Cobblestone Beach
It can be hard to find a lesser-known state park these days, but in a country boasting almost 10,000 of them, you can still discover hidden gems from time to time. Michigan is home to some outstanding escapes in nature, such as Thorne Swift Nature Preserve, a true gem with picturesque trails and lakeside views. About an hour-long drive from Thorne Swift, in Michigan's northern reaches, is yet another underrated nature haven: Onaway State Park. Sprawling across 158 acres on the shore of Black Lake, this beautiful state park has a wild and rugged nature that would excite most outdoor enthusiasts.
Onaway State Park's cobblestoned shoreline is one of its most unique features and is unlike most other beaches in Michigan. These stones create a charming picture on a sunny day when paired with the trees growing near the tranquil waters. They also go well with the large rocky outcrops that jut out over the water along the shore. The beach is family-friendly for swimming, thanks to the calm waters, and the absence of sand can actually make packing up your gear a lot easier at the end of the day, since it'll require less cleaning.
There are plenty of great places to camp in Michigan. Lime Island, the state's peaceful little river island, is one of these. Onaway State Park is another fantastic camping spot worthy of consideration. The park's campground has many modern conveniences people don't expect when they're pitching a tent. There are over 80 campsites tucked in among virgin white pine trees, as well as a new pavilion with a covered deck, toilets, outdoor grill, and fireplace. If you really don't like sleeping in a tent, you can book a cabin near the lake that fits up to six people.
Hiking and fishing at Onaway State Park, Michigan
Along with swimming and camping, Onaway State Park is a good place to stretch your legs with a hike. The main trek is the 1.3-mile Onaway State Park Loop, which takes between 30 and 60 minutes to complete. If you're camping here, you're pretty much right on the trail. You can just follow it through the pine forest and along the shore of Black Lake. It's a great way to see all the state park's one-of-a-kind features, including the aforementioned cobblestone beach and rocky outcrops.
If you have your own boat, you'll be able to thoroughly enjoy the lake as well. Black Lake is one of Michigan's biggest and is full of fish, making it perfect for a day out with your tackle and rods. You can use the boat ramp in the state park to get out on the water. Once you're out, cast a line for a variety of fish, from sturgeon and smallmouth bass to walleye and yellow perch.
Onaway State Park is about a four-hour drive north of Detroit or 3.5 hours from Grand Rapids. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, located about two hours west of the park by car. To visit, camp, boat, and fish here, you'll need a Michigan Recreation Passport. Michigan residents can get this when they renew their license or at a state park or DNR customer service center. Non-residents can get their passports online, but it will take between two and three weeks. They also have a daily option, which only costs $11 at the time of writing. You don't need one of these if you're cycling instead of driving. You could also camp at Ocqueoc Falls Campground, which is only 15 minutes away and boasts scenic trails and the Lower Peninsula's largest waterfall, called Ocqueoc Falls. The series of rapids cascades into a refreshing river, providing a lovely spot for picnicking and swimming.