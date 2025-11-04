The Country In Europe Where You Can Earn A Hefty Fine For Pouring Coffee Down A Drain
If you're a seasoned traveler, you know that every country has its own rules and regulations with which you need to familiarize yourself and comply. But some of these rules may seem comical or downright bizarre if you don't understand the logic behind them. For example, in Switzerland, you can technically get in trouble for flushing the toilet at night in certain buildings (although it isn't illegal). Picking mushrooms without a permit and taking selfies in parts of Portofino are just two of the unusual things that can get you fined in Italy. And surprisingly, you could earn a hefty fine for pouring your coffee down a drain in another European country: the U.K.
Burcu Yesilyurt found this out the hard way while she was en route to work. As reported by BBC News, the London native was waiting at a stop outside of Richmond station when she saw her bus arriving. She was carrying her reusable cup, containing a small amount of leftover coffee. As she was worried about spilling it on the bus, she decided to get rid of the remaining liquid by pouring it out in a nearby street drain. But in the midst of the act, three enforcement officers (city council employees) approached and slapped her with a whopping $200 ticket. The crime? Disposing of waste inappropriately. After the interaction, which Yesilyurt described as "intimidating," she posted about it on social media, where the story rapidly spread. Fortunately for her, the Richmond-Upon-Thames Council, which issued the fine, eventually cancelled it due to it being "a minor contravention which the recipient agreed not to repeat" (via BBC News).
However, the incident had already gone viral, with social media users, celebrities, and political pundits alike weighing in. And many are still wondering why exactly this seemingly innocuous action is a fineable offense.
The reason for this fine — and how to avoid it
So, was Yesilyurt's behavior illegal? Well, according to the Environmental Protection Act 1990, technically yes. Under Section 33, it states that "a person shall not ... treat, keep or dispose of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment ... " It also affirms that "a person who commits an offence under this section shall be liable ... to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding £20,000 [$26,560] ..." With that in mind, the $200 fixed-penalty notice that Yesilyurt received could have been much worse!
But there are other reasons for why one should follow this law, beyond circumventing a fine. The main problem with dumping coffee down the drain is that treatment plants aren't always effective in removing the caffeine — along with the many other chemical compounds — from the wastewater. So, treated water, which goes back into the seas and rivers, may still contain these elements. Caffeine doesn't break down quickly and can be extremely harmful to marine and plant life. Therefore, it's best to dispose of coffee and used grounds in the compost or, if unavailable, in a regular trash bin.
Regardless of your feelings on this specific incident — whether you support the penalizing of an obvious litterbug or see it as a huge overstep on the part of local authorities — this law is here to stay. So, be aware of it the next time you're in the U.K. (and if you are planning a trip there, read this guide for the best time of year to visit London). If you're strolling around with an unfinished beverage and decide you've had enough of it, seek out a designated garbage can. It's better for the local waterways, and you'll avoid that unnecessary fine.