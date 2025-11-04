The Country In Europe Where You Can Earn A Hefty Fine For Pouring Coffee Down A Drain

If you're a seasoned traveler, you know that every country has its own rules and regulations with which you need to familiarize yourself and comply. But some of these rules may seem comical or downright bizarre if you don't understand the logic behind them. For example, in Switzerland, you can technically get in trouble for flushing the toilet at night in certain buildings (although it isn't illegal). Picking mushrooms without a permit and taking selfies in parts of Portofino are just two of the unusual things that can get you fined in Italy. And surprisingly, you could earn a hefty fine for pouring your coffee down a drain in another European country: the U.K.

Burcu Yesilyurt found this out the hard way while she was en route to work. As reported by BBC News, the London native was waiting at a stop outside of Richmond station when she saw her bus arriving. She was carrying her reusable cup, containing a small amount of leftover coffee. As she was worried about spilling it on the bus, she decided to get rid of the remaining liquid by pouring it out in a nearby street drain. But in the midst of the act, three enforcement officers (city council employees) approached and slapped her with a whopping $200 ticket. The crime? Disposing of waste inappropriately. After the interaction, which Yesilyurt described as "intimidating," she posted about it on social media, where the story rapidly spread. Fortunately for her, the Richmond-Upon-Thames Council, which issued the fine, eventually cancelled it due to it being "a minor contravention which the recipient agreed not to repeat" (via BBC News).

However, the incident had already gone viral, with social media users, celebrities, and political pundits alike weighing in. And many are still wondering why exactly this seemingly innocuous action is a fineable offense.