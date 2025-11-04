Just South Of Omaha Is One Of Nebraska's Best-Kept Secrets, With A Historic Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

One of Nebraska's best-kept secrets is hiding in plain sight, less than 30 minutes south of Omaha. This charming community near the Iowa state line boasts lots of outdoor fun, plenty of shopping opportunities, and a historic downtown district not to be missed. Let me introduce you to Plattsmouth, a cozy little town with around 6,500 residents. Visitors can fly into Omaha's Eppley Airfield (about 27 miles from Plattsmouth); for a larger airport, consider Kansas City or Des Moines International Airports (both around 150 miles away). While not the country's oldest antique district, the community offers plenty of unique shops.

Established in 1996, Main Street Jewelers (a member of Jewelers of America) is a true hidden gem, a mom-and-pop store offering everything you need for special occasions. In addition to stunning pieces of jewelry, they offer tuxedo rentals and floral bouquets, and can help with custom pieces and jewelry repair as well. If you're looking to find unique items for your home while doing your part to help save the planet, Shallow River Emporium will be your new favorite shopping experience. Focusing on sustainability, this shop offers both vintage pieces and new items that customers can mix and match to create a look and style that is all their own. Shallow River has period pieces from "old farmhouse" to "bohemian"; you're sure to find just the perfect item to match your decor. The shop is open for a few days every three months (as well as for special events), so visitors will need to plan accordingly. The store doesn't just promote repurposing items for customers — Shallow River Emporium owners led by example when they chose to move into a 100-year-old repurposed movie theater in the midst of the historic district.