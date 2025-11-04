Just South Of Omaha Is One Of Nebraska's Best-Kept Secrets, With A Historic Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
One of Nebraska's best-kept secrets is hiding in plain sight, less than 30 minutes south of Omaha. This charming community near the Iowa state line boasts lots of outdoor fun, plenty of shopping opportunities, and a historic downtown district not to be missed. Let me introduce you to Plattsmouth, a cozy little town with around 6,500 residents. Visitors can fly into Omaha's Eppley Airfield (about 27 miles from Plattsmouth); for a larger airport, consider Kansas City or Des Moines International Airports (both around 150 miles away). While not the country's oldest antique district, the community offers plenty of unique shops.
Established in 1996, Main Street Jewelers (a member of Jewelers of America) is a true hidden gem, a mom-and-pop store offering everything you need for special occasions. In addition to stunning pieces of jewelry, they offer tuxedo rentals and floral bouquets, and can help with custom pieces and jewelry repair as well. If you're looking to find unique items for your home while doing your part to help save the planet, Shallow River Emporium will be your new favorite shopping experience. Focusing on sustainability, this shop offers both vintage pieces and new items that customers can mix and match to create a look and style that is all their own. Shallow River has period pieces from "old farmhouse" to "bohemian"; you're sure to find just the perfect item to match your decor. The shop is open for a few days every three months (as well as for special events), so visitors will need to plan accordingly. The store doesn't just promote repurposing items for customers — Shallow River Emporium owners led by example when they chose to move into a 100-year-old repurposed movie theater in the midst of the historic district.
Exploring historical Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Plattsmouth's Main Street Historic District is walkable and has 45 buildings that are found in the National Register of Historic Places. The Cass County courthouse was built in 1891 and was added to the register in 1990. This stunning piece of architecture is made from terra cotta, brick, and stone. The Cass County Historical Society Museum is a great starting point for learning about the county's history (starting in 1854) and historic buildings. Exhibits focus on things like steamboating on the nearby Missouri River, being a pioneer, the invention of the train, and how farming changed the landscape of the area. Modern conveniences, such as the availability of cars, radio, telephones, and entertainment have their own permanent displays.
The Cass County Historical Society is also in charge of preserving some historically significant structures and landmarks. At the end of the town's main street, visitors can view the log cabin built by Cass County residents Joseph and Mary Cook in 1868. One year later, in 1869, Plattsmouth was a thriving town and was made the headquarters for the Burlington and Missouri Railroad. Today, a Burlington Northern Caboose can be found at the intersection of 2nd and Main Streets, a nod to the city's railroading past. A one-room schoolhouse, Rock Bluffs, was built in 1870; visitors can tour the school during Plattsmouth's annual Autumn Open House. The Plattsmouth Conservancy offers a printed guide that makes it easy to explore the downtown area on a self-guided walking tour; pick one up to make sure you don't miss any of the historical buildings that make up the district. If you're looking for a more structured tour, plan to attend their annual Victorian progressive dinner and tour of historic homes.
Outdoor adventures in Plattsmouth
History buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike will enjoy spending time at the Schilling Wildlife Management Area, located a mile outside Plattsmouth. This historic spot, located where the Platt and Missouri Rivers flow together, was seen by Lewis and Clark on July 21, 1804, as they continued their westward journey. This must-see spot is a great place to immerse yourself in nature; go hunting or fishing, or spend a leisurely afternoon photographing wildlife, enjoying a picnic, or going on a hike. The area is home to a variety of birds, particularly waterfowl. Looking for a wider variety of animals to observe? Check out the highly rated Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in nearby Omaha.
Prefer to see "birdies" on a meticulously manicured field of green? Plattsmouth has you covered with two public golf courses. Lake Ridge Golf Course offers 9 holes of golf and has a layout designed for those new to the game, but provides enough challenges (such as bunkers and rolling hills) to accommodate more seasoned golfers. After you've worked up an appetite walking the course, head over to their sports bar and enjoy a bite to eat or a refreshing drink. Rated one of the top golf courses in the state by Golf Advisor, Bay Hills Golf Club offers 18 holes of golf in a scenic setting. Spend some time before or after your round at their clubhouse (with full-service restaurant), shop for golfing essentials and apparel at their pro shop, or work to perfect your game on their driving range, chipping area, or putting green.
And if you're looking for an outdoor stroll without all the golfing, while not the state's most tranquil trail, Rhylander Park does have two easy hiking trails, both of which offer a scenic and serene experience.