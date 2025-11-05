Europe's Prettiest Train Ride Is This Stunning Sky‑hugging Rail Journey From Italy To Switzerland
Sometimes the journey itself rivals the destination. That's what many people seem to suggest about Vigezzina Centovalli Railway, or Centovallina as it's called locally, which travels 32 miles between Domodossola, Italy, in the wine-rich Piedmont region, and Locarno, Switzerland, on the banks of Lake Maggiore. Centovalli means "100 valleys," and befitting its name, the train crosses 83 bridges and passes through 31 tunnels on a stunning, sky-hugging journey that many consider the prettiest in Europe.
Vigezzina Centovalli Railway is called one of the prettiest by several travel experts. Explore went so far as to describe its beauty in the fall as "life changing." Even outlets like the New York Times have highlighted it on its list of the top rail lines to take in Europe during autumn. Previously, we also found the journey among the most breathtaking European train trips to make in the fall, inspiring its nickname as the Foliage Train. As it passes through the Italian Alps, the scenery includes alpine rivers, villages, and forests that transform into a virtual painting in autumn.
How to ride the Centovallina
The Vigezzina Centovalli Railway, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, is a beautiful ride both inside and out. Unlike the huge passenger trains on many international routes, this train traditionally consisted of three or four light-rail compartments. The New York Times described it as feeling more like streetcars that "move at a slow pace," adding to the scenic tranquility. In late 2025, the first of eight new modern trains made its debut, offering more modern amenities with a reasonable total passenger count (142), while also increasing its number of daily departures. Ferrovie Autolinee Regionali Ticinesi, a Swiss transport company, produced the new trains; this might get a chuckle out of English speakers since they're officially called FART trains.
Recent prices for a round-trip adult ticket start at €36 (about $42) for a weekday ride in second class, climbing to €51 (around $60) for a first-class ticket on a weekend or holiday. The ticket includes an optional intermediate stop on the outbound or return journey, though not on both. Picking a stop can be a difficult choice. However, when faced with so many beautiful options, including Verdasio with its cable car to a stunning alpine village and the high-altitude Santa Maria Maggiore in the Valle Vigezzo ("The Painters' Valley"), you'll also find great options at the end of each line.
On the Swiss side of the journey, Locarno's lakeside neighbor Gambarogno is a secluded paradise with subtropical gardens and endless trails. Meanwhile, the closest metropolis to Domodossola on the Italian side is Milan, which claims its own picturesque train ride between iconic cities.