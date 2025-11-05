Europe's Prettiest Train Ride Is This Stunning Sky‑hugging Rail Journey From Italy To Switzerland

The Vigezzina Centovalli Railway, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, is a beautiful ride both inside and out. Unlike the huge passenger trains on many international routes, this train traditionally consisted of three or four light-rail compartments. The New York Times described it as feeling more like streetcars that "move at a slow pace," adding to the scenic tranquility. In late 2025, the first of eight new modern trains made its debut, offering more modern amenities with a reasonable total passenger count (142), while also increasing its number of daily departures. Ferrovie Autolinee Regionali Ticinesi, a Swiss transport company, produced the new trains; this might get a chuckle out of English speakers since they're officially called FART trains.

Recent prices for a round-trip adult ticket start at €36 (about $42) for a weekday ride in second class, climbing to €51 (around $60) for a first-class ticket on a weekend or holiday. The ticket includes an optional intermediate stop on the outbound or return journey, though not on both. Picking a stop can be a difficult choice. However, when faced with so many beautiful options, including Verdasio with its cable car to a stunning alpine village and the high-altitude Santa Maria Maggiore in the Valle Vigezzo ("The Painters' Valley"), you'll also find great options at the end of each line.

On the Swiss side of the journey, Locarno's lakeside neighbor Gambarogno is a secluded paradise with subtropical gardens and endless trails. Meanwhile, the closest metropolis to Domodossola on the Italian side is Milan, which claims its own picturesque train ride between iconic cities.