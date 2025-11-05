Soho House's First South American Outpost Is A Lush, Art-Filled Tribute To São Paulo's Soul

Soho House, a members-only, U.K.-based club, launched with just one location — its inaugural London House. It was founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, an entrepreneur from Surrey. Self-described as "a club for creatives," it has curated an impressive art collection of over 8,000 works across its Houses and boasts members from both the art and corporate worlds. Privacy and exclusivity are the name of the game here: An application process is required, and there's a lengthy waiting list to join. Photography is prohibited inside, and member identities are kept private — although its roster reportedly includes such prominent names as Kendall Jenner, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. And while there are Soho Houses spread across the globe, you wouldn't have found any in South America before 2024. But in July of that year, the club debuted its first South American outpost in Brazil, the continent's largest country, famed for beaches, rainforests, and city life.

The chosen locale was São Paulo, a sprawling megalopolis whose metropolitan area is home to over 20 million residents. Affectionately known as "Sampa" by locals, São Paulo is one of the best travel destinations for Gen Z. This bustling, LGBTQ-friendly city is a cultural center with world-class museums and art galleries, and it features plenty of green space for peaceful escapes into nature. And now it boasts a stunning Soho House property for local and visiting members to engage in productive work and restful play. Situated in the serene Bela Vista neighborhood, this House offers 32 rooms, along with a variety of amenities, including a sauna and steam room, multiple dining and fitness areas, and a vibrant games room. Its central location and lush grounds make it the perfect base for guests to either explore city delights or retreat into a tranquil tropical oasis.