Soho House's First South American Outpost Is A Lush, Art-Filled Tribute To São Paulo's Soul
Soho House, a members-only, U.K.-based club, launched with just one location — its inaugural London House. It was founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, an entrepreneur from Surrey. Self-described as "a club for creatives," it has curated an impressive art collection of over 8,000 works across its Houses and boasts members from both the art and corporate worlds. Privacy and exclusivity are the name of the game here: An application process is required, and there's a lengthy waiting list to join. Photography is prohibited inside, and member identities are kept private — although its roster reportedly includes such prominent names as Kendall Jenner, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. And while there are Soho Houses spread across the globe, you wouldn't have found any in South America before 2024. But in July of that year, the club debuted its first South American outpost in Brazil, the continent's largest country, famed for beaches, rainforests, and city life.
The chosen locale was São Paulo, a sprawling megalopolis whose metropolitan area is home to over 20 million residents. Affectionately known as "Sampa" by locals, São Paulo is one of the best travel destinations for Gen Z. This bustling, LGBTQ-friendly city is a cultural center with world-class museums and art galleries, and it features plenty of green space for peaceful escapes into nature. And now it boasts a stunning Soho House property for local and visiting members to engage in productive work and restful play. Situated in the serene Bela Vista neighborhood, this House offers 32 rooms, along with a variety of amenities, including a sauna and steam room, multiple dining and fitness areas, and a vibrant games room. Its central location and lush grounds make it the perfect base for guests to either explore city delights or retreat into a tranquil tropical oasis.
Staying at Soho House in São Paulo
The space that houses this South American gem is a beauty in and of itself. It's nestled within the historical walls of the Cidade Matarazzo, an Italianate building complex enveloped in verdant vegetation that dates back to 1904. Both the interior and exterior of the House embrace Brazil's unique art scene and natural beauty. The hotel was constructed using a variety of local materials, including cumaru (Brazilian teak) and imbuia (Brazilian walnut). And inside, you'll find the walls adorned with work from more than 60 artists — either born, trained, or based in Brazil — most of whom reside in São Paulo.
Stays here occur in Soho House Bedrooms, which range from the Tiny Bedroom (at a comfy 172 square feet, equipped with a double bed) to the lavish, well-appointed Matarazzo Suite. The latter, which sleeps four, is a spacious 1,927 square feet. It includes two bedrooms with emperor-size beds, en-suite bathrooms, a freestanding tub, and a furnished balcony, along with separate living and dining areas. The nightly rate starts at $562.
The House also encompasses three dining spaces, where you can enjoy both international classics and contemporary Brazilian fare like beijupirá crudo and heart of palm ceviche — both tasty and refreshing seafood dishes. Sit at the terrace restaurant, surrounded by tropical greenery, to feel like you're in your own secret garden. For rainy or cool days, enjoy your meal inside the cozy club area. And on the rooftop, you can sate your appetite between dips in the water with small plates from the Pool Bar.
How to experience Soho House São Paulo
This House isn't just a pretty place to rest your head (although it certainly is that). Members and their guests have full access to the cultural and community offerings that are part and parcel of a Soho House stay. Join the running club or a yoga class. Head to a talk led by an inspiring business leader or artist. Take part in a game night or networking event. Or enjoy creative cocktails while a renowned DJ spins a set at the bar. And if you'd like to go exploring, you're also within walking distance from a number of the city's attractions, including the São Paulo Museum of Art (five minutes away) and Avenida Paulista (two minutes away). To reach the House, you'll fly into São Paulo's Aeroporto Congonhas, one of the most dangerous airports in the world (though safety measures have been improved). From there, it's a 25-minute drive.
As of this writing, a Local House membership (for São Paulo only) starts at $1,580 annually, but the rate for Under 27 members is $1,004. Meanwhile, the Every House membership (for all Houses worldwide) starts at around $4,000 (prices vary by your home location and membership tier). There are currently 46 Houses in cities as diverse as Barcelona, Toronto, Bangkok, Istanbul, and Los Angeles — and this latter location is one of the best celebrity hotspots to visit if you want to see stars. Alternatively, you can join Soho Friends, a more affordable option at just $130 per year. This program also provides access to the Houses (when a stay is booked), along with perks like room upgrades and discounted rates. Bookings for the bedrooms, classes, film screenings, and other events can be done easily through the Soho House mobile app.