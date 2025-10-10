Dangerous Airports Around The World You May Want To Avoid Flying Into, According To Research

They say the journey is often more thrilling than the destination. Nowhere does that somewhat cliched quote ring truer than while flying — especially if you are touching down on challenging terrain. Considering how widespread human societies are, you can find airports in some of the world's toughest locations today. Some are carved into the edge of islands, others lie sandwiched between hills and beaches, a few are situated dangerously close to high mountain peaks, while others are cramped into busy cities.

Aviators know that flying demands careful precision, even on a clear day with perfect conditions. But at certain airports, skills are pushed to such extremes that only select groups of pilots with special training are permitted to attempt them. Read on to know about some of the most dangerous airports around the world and what industry insiders, as well as regular passengers who have dared to take these extraordinary flights, have to say about their journeys.