A Dueling Piano Bar With Climbing Goats Is A Beale Street Staple Where Every Day Is St. Patrick's Day

While music is an obvious allure, the bar's most unique attraction is the goat pen. Situated on the outdoor patio is a large tower with a red-lettered sign reading "Beware Irish diving goats." Happily lapping up lager and climbing their tower, the drunken goats are an odd but delightful addition to the one-of-a-kind bar. You may not actually see any goats diving off the tower, but you can still order The Diver, Silky's world-famous signature cocktail that's made of secret libations and served in a gallon-sized bucket.

While you're on the patio, also be sure to check out the mini Walk of Fame, which is adorned with handprints and signatures from music legends like Johnny Cash, Ella Fitzgerald, and Merle Haggard. You can even kiss a piece of the Blarney Stone from Ireland, a piece of which is embedded in the bar's south wall (though Rick Steves believes that the Blarney Castle and Stone are the worst places to visit in all of Ireland).

There's a lot to take in at Silky's, and you won't leave with an empty stomach either. The bar's namesake was known as the "Father of Barbeque," so it's no surprise that the food is exceptionally tasty. Dig into a heaping plate of tender pork ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, or a king-sized sampler platter that comes with all your favorite BBQ dishes. Wash it all down with a pint of locally-brewed beer, a fruity cocktail, or a classic Jameson Irish Whiskey — and party like it's St. Patty's Day. If this spot piqued your interest, visit the oldest Irish pub in America, McSorley's Old Ale House.