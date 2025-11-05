A Dueling Piano Bar With Climbing Goats Is A Beale Street Staple Where Every Day Is St. Patrick's Day
As the birthplace of rock 'n' roll, the home of blues, and the site of Elvis' Graceland — an iconic Southern landmark and tourist attraction — it's no secret that Memphis is one of the world's best music destinations. Of course, no trip to the tune-filled Tennessee city is complete without a visit to Beale Street. Lined with legendary venues, electrifying eateries, and historic attractions, the 1.8-mile-long street is a year-round celebration of Memphis' rich history and vibrant music scene. Among the iconic street's beloved institutions is a quirky, Irish-themed watering hole where the party never ends, and every day feels like St. Patrick's Day. Established in 1973, Silky O'Sullivan's has everything you could imagine — and things you'd never imagine in your wildest dreams. Serving world-famous drinks and BBQ alongside the wonderfully weird — from dueling piano shows to drunken goats climbing towers — this is a bizarre Beale Street attraction you won't want to miss while you're in Memphis.
Located at 183 Beale Street, you'll find Silky O'Sullivans tucked into a century-old building across from the FedEx Forum. Marked by a green neon sign emblazoned with a shamrock out front, inside you'll be greeted by a tapestry of brightly-colored flags hanging from the ceiling, checker-clothed tables, and cozy brick walls, creating a classic dive bar atmosphere. At the center of the bar stands a stage with two grand pianos, facing each other in a battle pose. Tuesday through Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., you can watch musicians tickling the ivory keys in a dueling piano show. (Give them a tip, and they'll play your song request). Live music is a nightly event at Silky O' Sullivan's, where you can expect to hear everything from blues bands to fresh DJ remixes.
Enjoy dueling pianos, guzzling goats, and mouthwatering BBQ at Silky's
While music is an obvious allure, the bar's most unique attraction is the goat pen. Situated on the outdoor patio is a large tower with a red-lettered sign reading "Beware Irish diving goats." Happily lapping up lager and climbing their tower, the drunken goats are an odd but delightful addition to the one-of-a-kind bar. You may not actually see any goats diving off the tower, but you can still order The Diver, Silky's world-famous signature cocktail that's made of secret libations and served in a gallon-sized bucket.
While you're on the patio, also be sure to check out the mini Walk of Fame, which is adorned with handprints and signatures from music legends like Johnny Cash, Ella Fitzgerald, and Merle Haggard. You can even kiss a piece of the Blarney Stone from Ireland, a piece of which is embedded in the bar's south wall (though Rick Steves believes that the Blarney Castle and Stone are the worst places to visit in all of Ireland).
There's a lot to take in at Silky's, and you won't leave with an empty stomach either. The bar's namesake was known as the "Father of Barbeque," so it's no surprise that the food is exceptionally tasty. Dig into a heaping plate of tender pork ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, or a king-sized sampler platter that comes with all your favorite BBQ dishes. Wash it all down with a pint of locally-brewed beer, a fruity cocktail, or a classic Jameson Irish Whiskey — and party like it's St. Patty's Day. If this spot piqued your interest, visit the oldest Irish pub in America, McSorley's Old Ale House.