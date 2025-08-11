This Iconic Southern Landmark Is One Of America's Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions, Per Reviews

Tennessee is known as the birthplace of rock n' roll, so, not surprisingly it's part of the "Gold Record Road," the world's number one music destination. From the legendary stage of the Grand Ole Opry – where stars like Hank Williams and Patsy Cline made their mark — to Dolly Parton's bright sequined outfits lining Dollywood's museum, Tennessee is a bucket-list destination for music lovers. But there's one place that consistently stands out as a must-see in Tennessee: Graceland, the estate where Elvis Presley lived for 20 years until his death. Since opening to the public in 1982, Graceland has become the second most-visited home in the United States, after the White House. These days, the mansion is the main draw of Graceland, which also includes museums featuring Presley's cars and outfits, 1950s style diners, and asound stage.

Unfortunately for Elvis fans, this iconic Southern landmark has also been consistently ranked among America's most disappointing tourist attractions, according to reviews collected from Tripadvisor, Google, and other sites. In 2025, Graceland appeared in the top 10 of several "overrated tourist attraction" lists, based on data gathered by Floridarentals.com (via Time Out), QR Code Generator (via Travel Agent Central), and Nomad, which named it the most expensive tourist trap worldwide.

It wasn't just in 2025 either, as a 2024 study by JeffBet ranked Graceland the 10th most disappointing tourist attraction, based on its high percentage of 1- to 3-star reviews (via CW33). These sites combed through online comments for phrases like "disappointed," "tourist trap," and "not worth it" to see what people are saying about the home of the King — and the results are not as pretty as Elvis' shiny pompadour.