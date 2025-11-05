One Of America's Best Retirement Spots Is A Texas Border Town Known For Its Casino And Golf Course
There are some great places to visit in Texas: San Antonio (named the destination with the most free activities to enjoy), tons of small towns (like Georgetown) with amazing Main Streets, and border towns like Laredo. In total, Texas shares 1,254 miles of border with Mexico, so the two cultures will mix and create a diverse experience not found in all parts of the state. A prime example is Eagle Pass (situated on the shores of the Rio Grande), which offers a great blend of Mexican and Texan cultures. Visitors to Eagle Pass can fly into Piedras Negras International Airport in Mexico, about 7 miles away. The closest American airports are Laredo International Airport (roughly 102 miles from Eagle Pass) and San Antonio International Airport (around 150 miles away). The small border town has just shy of 30,000 residents, is home to a great casino and golf course, and is a spectacular place to retire.
What makes Eagle Pass such a great place to retire? Perhaps the biggest reasons are the lower cost of living than the national average, two hospitals in the area, and an average of more than 220 sunny days each year. In addition, people in Eagle Pass can easily cross the border and visit the town's "sister city," Piedras Negras, Mexico, for a two-nation adventure or stroll Main Street to find authentic Mexican products while still in the Lone Star State. Maverick County Lake just outside town offers everything you need for a great day outdoors: Picnic tables, a pavilion, a mile-and-a-half of walking/biking trails, and opportunities for swimming, boating/jet skiing, and fishing (anglers often catch bluegill, channel catfish, and largemouth bass).
May Lady Luck be on your side
There is only one casino in the southwestern part of Texas: Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel in Eagle Pass. Since it operates 24 hours a day, visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds of the casino around the clock. It features over 3,000 slot machines; guests can play penny slots, high-limit games, progressive jackpot games, and everything in between. While the casino doesn't offer traditional table games like blackjack or craps, it does provide video poker, video roulette games, daily live Texas Hold 'Em in the poker room, and bingo sessions. Visitors have a blast at the casino and often make return trips. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "I live in San Antonio and my daughter and I go to the Kickapoo as often as we can." The hotel offers a variety of room options, on-site restaurants and bars, a fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool. There's also an RV campground within walking distance.
Before you start playing any casino game, consider visiting the Players Club. Once you sign up, you may earn "Lucky Bucks" (free play on the machine of your choice). Members can also earn free items, such as Lucky Eagle-branded merchandise, and fuel and food rewards. Players Club members are eligible to participate in the casino's various promotions, including lucky drawing giveaways, free bingo on your birthday, birthday gifts, and "gift of the day." Your Players Club card tracks your play, giving you the chance to earn Lucky Bucks each year.
Time to hit the links
Eagle Pass Golf Club may only have nine holes, but there are multiple tee boxes on many holes, allowing golfers to effectively play 18. When using the longer tee boxes, the course measures over 6,200 yards; from the shorter tees, it covers just over 4,800 yards. While the course is beginner-friendly, it also offers enough water hazards to challenge seasoned golfers, with three ponds and an arroyo (dry creek bed) on the layout.
Want to sharpen your skills before hitting the links? Spend some time practicing chipping and putting on the driving range. As of this writing, the green fees are $15 for nine holes and $20 for 18 holes; rates are higher on weekends and legal holidays. Golfers can rent a cart for $10 (nine holes) or $20 (18 holes). Members receive discounted prices, so if you're planning to retire to Eagle Pass, consider joining (at this time, it costs less than $600 annually for those over 65).
The course offers a fun round in a scenic location. As a reviewer on Tripadvisor stated, "We were in town to go to the casino. Read of the golf course & decided to try it. Very interesting sitting between 2 international bridges ... sitting right on the Rio Grand was very pretty!! We will definitely try it again!!" After your round, you can relax in the clubhouse or simply take in the natural beauty of the area from one of the benches or picnic tables. Want to spend more time with a golf club in your hand? Check out the on-site 18-hole mini-golf course, available for tournaments or private parties.