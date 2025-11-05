One Of America's Best Retirement Spots Is A Texas Border Town Known For Its Casino And Golf Course

Eagle Pass Golf Club may only have nine holes, but there are multiple tee boxes on many holes, allowing golfers to effectively play 18. When using the longer tee boxes, the course measures over 6,200 yards; from the shorter tees, it covers just over 4,800 yards. While the course is beginner-friendly, it also offers enough water hazards to challenge seasoned golfers, with three ponds and an arroyo (dry creek bed) on the layout.

Want to sharpen your skills before hitting the links? Spend some time practicing chipping and putting on the driving range. As of this writing, the green fees are $15 for nine holes and $20 for 18 holes; rates are higher on weekends and legal holidays. Golfers can rent a cart for $10 (nine holes) or $20 (18 holes). Members receive discounted prices, so if you're planning to retire to Eagle Pass, consider joining (at this time, it costs less than $600 annually for those over 65).

The course offers a fun round in a scenic location. As a reviewer on Tripadvisor stated, "We were in town to go to the casino. Read of the golf course & decided to try it. Very interesting sitting between 2 international bridges ... sitting right on the Rio Grand was very pretty!! We will definitely try it again!!" After your round, you can relax in the clubhouse or simply take in the natural beauty of the area from one of the benches or picnic tables. Want to spend more time with a golf club in your hand? Check out the on-site 18-hole mini-golf course, available for tournaments or private parties.