These Charming Main Streets In Texas Capture The Heart Of Small Town Life, According To Visitors

It's difficult to pin down just one feature that makes Granbury stand out. Is it the historic town square dotted with shops and restaurants? Perhaps its reputation as the "Celebration Capital of Texas?" Or the downtown beach that's about 300 miles inland? Whatever the case, one thing is for certain — that Granbury has a little something for everyone, which explains why tourism is the city's top industry.

The picturesque downtown square is home to old-timey saloons and New American lounges alike, all surrounding the iconic Hood County Courthouse. The massive French Second Empire structure can be seen from most parts of the city, with three stories of restored limestone brick topped off by a grand clock tower. The surrounding streets house even more historic sights, from an 1885 town jail-turned-museum and the newly-renovated opera house that's been bringing live theater to Granbury since the late 19th century. For those whose love for history leans a bit more morbid, it's worth taking a ghost tour of the town — famous names such as Jesse James and John Wilkes Booth were once said to have passed through.

After a long day of exploring Granbury's historic and culinary delights, there's no better way to unwind than with a visit to City Beach on Lake Granbury, described by visitors on Google Reviews as placid and serene. "Walking along the lake was one of our favorite moments — so relaxing and scenic. A perfect little getaway for some quality family time," said one traveler. You'll need the rest before checking out the city's jam-packed events calendar, which, rather than centering on a few annual festivals, ensures there's something new to explore on every day of the year.