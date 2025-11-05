This Serene Quebec Destination Is A Lakeside Escape For Swimming, Hiking, And Winter Adventures
The great Canadian outdoors are known and cherished across the world for their grandiose wilderness and a multitude of landscapes. When one thinks about Canadian nature, everything seems to get scaled up in size, from flora, to fauna, and of course, distance. Yet, the benefit of nature's abundance also means that it can be found as soon as you leave the stifling buzz of any metropolis, such as what can be found in the charming town of Lac-Simon in Quebec, nestled next to its namesake lake and a two-hour drive from Montreal.
The French-speaking province of Quebec has refined the tradition of lakeside retreats into an art form, and Lac-Simon is a beloved destination for generations of locals. It's a bit more familial than its glamorous French Alpine village neighbor of Tremblant. From the intrepid outdoorsman to a family-oriented getaway, this quaint corner of Quebec offers a diverse charcuterie of activities year round. In the summer you will find folks from every walk of life enjoying the scenic mile-long Sépaq beach on the northern shore, hiking through the trails wrapping around the lake, and camping underneath the clear night skies.
As winter sets in, the lake becomes a centerpiece of an outdoor Nordic ballroom floor, where enchanting cross-country skiing paths weave through the surrounding forests. With over 9 miles of trails to explore, Lac-Simon offers a unique opportunity in this winter wonderland in all of its serene beauty. Whichever activity you decide to partake in, ranging from snow-shoeing to skating on the lake, rest assured that your day can end in the warm comfort of a winter chalet fireplace, as many are available to be rented around the area.
Lakeside leisure in Quebec's pristine nature
During summertime, Lac-Simon can be watched sparkling with activity of every kind. Take your time in getting your bearings, and perhaps take a tour by car around the entire lake to pick out your ideal spot to unwind for the duration of your stay. The Chemin du Tour-du-Lac Road wraps around the entire western shore of Lac-Simon lake before curving north to the neighboring town of Duhamel.
Lac-Simon is abundant with campgrounds, regardless of your choice of location on the lake. For example, the Savoie and Roux families run a charmingly named "Paradis Du Campeur" campground on the western shore of the lake, with views onto the Île du Canard Blanc island. Along with a sandy beach, the campground offers 115 sites to call your forested home. If boating and spending as much time on the water as you can is your fancy, the Paradis also offers a fully equipped marina with 87 lots. You can find their campgrounds at 1442 Chemin du Tour-du-Lac Road.
If a long-weekend getaway is more up your alley, you have a few other options available, such as the Domaine Canard Blanc, located at 1040 Chemin du Tour-du-Lac Road, open from Victoria Day until the third weekend of September. The abundance of chalets and hotels isn't to be negated either, as those offer their services for a pleasant stay regardless of the season. Notably, the Auberge Couleurs de France hotel, located just outside the village of Duhamel, beckons those that are in search of a cozy winter escape, and offers a chance to explore the outdoors with chartered snowmobile tours. When it comes to winter activities, Quebec truly has no shortage of whimsical towns around the province bursting with charm to tempt you to head outdoors.
A locale fit for all seasons
As previously mentioned, one cannot go wrong with any season while visiting Lac-Simon. At the previously mentioned Sépaq beach with its sandy shore, families can take full advantage of every summer activity imaginable, with kids having their pick of fun ranging from swimming, to water slides, and trampolines galore. There are playgrounds scattered around the beach for the entirety of the summer season, which runs from May 16th to October 13th.
The winter months at Lac-Simon don't slow down in activity, as many head out to this beloved locale for the choice selection of ice fishing, snow tubing, and even dog sledding. Ice fishing does require a Québec fishing permit, and you might wish to try your luck at the adjoining Lac de la Ferme lake to catch some of the local lake trout. As for dog sledding, the Meute Tanwen dogsled ride service is located north of the neighboring village of Montpellier.
Lac-Simon is but one of the thousands of gems that glisten across Quebec's wilderness, just one of those that contributes to Canada's claim as the most lake-filled country in the world. Canadians' identity is inextricably tied to their love of spending time outdoors, with a lake always within view, to remember the grandiose beauty of the land they inhabit, and a person's longing for reconnecting with nature. Take the 2-hour drive via Highway 50 West from Montreal, or one hour from Ottawa on Highway 50 North, and get a feel for what it means to be Canadian on the shores of Lac-Simon.