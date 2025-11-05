This Serene Quebec Destination Is A Lakeside Escape For Swimming, Hiking, And Winter Adventures

The great Canadian outdoors are known and cherished across the world for their grandiose wilderness and a multitude of landscapes. When one thinks about Canadian nature, everything seems to get scaled up in size, from flora, to fauna, and of course, distance. Yet, the benefit of nature's abundance also means that it can be found as soon as you leave the stifling buzz of any metropolis, such as what can be found in the charming town of Lac-Simon in Quebec, nestled next to its namesake lake and a two-hour drive from Montreal.

The French-speaking province of Quebec has refined the tradition of lakeside retreats into an art form, and Lac-Simon is a beloved destination for generations of locals. It's a bit more familial than its glamorous French Alpine village neighbor of Tremblant. From the intrepid outdoorsman to a family-oriented getaway, this quaint corner of Quebec offers a diverse charcuterie of activities year round. In the summer you will find folks from every walk of life enjoying the scenic mile-long Sépaq beach on the northern shore, hiking through the trails wrapping around the lake, and camping underneath the clear night skies.

As winter sets in, the lake becomes a centerpiece of an outdoor Nordic ballroom floor, where enchanting cross-country skiing paths weave through the surrounding forests. With over 9 miles of trails to explore, Lac-Simon offers a unique opportunity in this winter wonderland in all of its serene beauty. Whichever activity you decide to partake in, ranging from snow-shoeing to skating on the lake, rest assured that your day can end in the warm comfort of a winter chalet fireplace, as many are available to be rented around the area.