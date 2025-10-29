Southwest's Boldest Move Takes Off In 2026 With A New Route Travelers Can't Wait For

Southwest Airlines may not be under as much stress as Spirit Airlines, which has declared bankruptcy twice within one year. But Southwest has still suffered some backlash over changes to popular perks like its long time open seating policy. However, its latest move is likely going to make plenty of travelers happy. Southwest has confirmed it will be adding non-stop service to Anchorage, Alaska, from both Denver and Las Vegas. These flights are set to take off on May 15, 2026, and tickets for the new routes are already available to purchase online if you're anything like us and you like to plan your vacations way ahead of time.

This is the first time that Southwest has expanded its American routes beyond the Lower 48. In the press release from Southwest Airlines about the new service to Anchorage, it appears to be a win-win for both Alaskans and visitors. "Air travel is a lifeline in Alaska ... This service will provide more affordable, reliable connections for Alaskans and help share our great state with more visitors than ever before," Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said in the release.