One Of California's Least Visited Parks Is A Historic Coastal Cove With A Peaceful Memorial

Of the United States' 63 national parks, nine are located in California. And while lots of travelers are familiar with these popular destinations — including the Channel Islands, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree, home to one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots — fewer are aware of California's numerous national park units. According to the National Park Service, the category includes national historic landmarks, military parks, scenic trails, seashores, and more. One of the least-visited sites in the Golden State (and in the country) is Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial in the Bay Area.

There's a good reason why few visitors make it to this waterfront memorial park — it's part of an active military base. Built in 1942, Port Chicago Naval Magazine was originally an ammunition shipment facility — the largest on the West Coast at the time. Just two years later, on July 17, 1944, tragedy unfolded at the site when an explosion killed 320 people and injured hundreds more. Sadly, many of the victims were African-American sailors who hadn't been properly trained to handle ammunition safely. The so-called Port Chicago disaster of World War II prompted a mutiny and ultimately shone a spotlight on the military's dangerous working conditions and racial discrimination.

Today, there's a peaceful memorial in place on a coastal cove on the Suisun Bay, part of the estuary fed by the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. Framed by rolling, grassy hills, Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial faces views of the river delta and the uninhabited Roe Island across the water.