One Of The Largest Islands In America Offers Opportunities To View Wildlife, Hunt, And Hike

If getting away from the hustle and bustle of civilization is your idea of a nice time, look no further than Nunivak Island. Sat in the Bering Sea, about 30 miles offshore from the Yukon River Delta, and boasting that wanderlust-inducing blend of amazing wildlife and epic terrain, it's what Alaskan adventure dreams are made of. Just like the super remote and breathtaking Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, this destination feels tailor-made for intrepid travelers who love nothing more than hiking through Mother Nature's most otherworldly creations.

Just over 1,600 square miles in size, the United States' eighth-largest island was formed out of a volcanic plateau that rises more than 500 feet above sea level. With evidence of volcanoes first erupting here some 6.1 million years ago, there's arguably no better place in America to don your "Geology Rocks" t-shirt. Just stuff it in the most rugged backpack you own, alongside appropriate outdoor clothing and footwear, and brace yourself for a taste of the wild side.

Due to its location, getting to Nunivak is anything but easy. Once you lay your eyes on this destination in real life, though, you'll realize that the challenging journey was well worth the effort. The primary way to reach the island is by flying from Bethel, Alaska, to the extremely basic Mekoryuk Airport. Little more than a gravel airstrip beaten into the tundra, and often flanked by snowbanks and ice, there's no real terminal building to speak of once you land. JFK or LAX it is not. The initial flight to Bethel is possible out of Anchorage. With Nunivak lacking a regular ferry service, taking the aerial route is far and away your best option. Back on terra firma, the island's local guides and residents can help with the rest.