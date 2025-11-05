Perched In The French Alps Is A Forgotten, Abandoned Village With Panoramic Mountain Views

The French Alps are alive with some of France's most scenic and alluring destinations. Spectacular landscapes and rich history draw visitors to enchanting lakeside towns like Annecy, often called the Venice of the Alps, while winter sports enthusiasts flock to the slopes in breathtaking Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski area in the world. Rarely, however, is a deserted French village top of mind on an Alpine vacation.

Yet France boasts several ghost towns that are worthy of a jaunt if you're in the area. The next time you visit the Southern French Alps, particularly the Provence Alpes Côtes d'Azur region, set aside half a day to tour the ruins of Le Hameau du Poil, an abandoned village perched 4,000 feet in the Alps offering panoramic mountain views. Not to be confused with Poil, a town near Nièvre in France's Burgundy region, Le Hameau du Poil, or Le Poil, is emblematic of France's abandoned villages.

Le Poil's population crested in the 1800s when roughly 300 inhabitants lived off the land, getting by on products from livestock like sheep, as well as honey, wheat, and produce. Eventually, the hardships inherent in rural living, combined with catastrophic events like the First and Second World Wars, drove Le Poil's residents from their mountainside homes. By the close of the 1930s, the entire village was empty.