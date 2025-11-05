This Hidden Nebraska City Is A Midwestern Gem Offering Sky-High Views And Buffalo Sightings

Exploring Nebraska's secret, sandy, windswept roads is an excellent way to experience the beauty of the Midwest, with rolling plains, roaming buffalo, and the stunning Rocky Mountains in the distance. The sleepy town of Kimball is a charming oasis amidst the plains, boasting beautiful natural spaces and the highest elevation in the state. Visitors who make the trek to the Three-State Marker will be rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado, all at once.

Kimball was once known as Antelopeville because of the abundance of these animals; hence, visitors have the pleasure of seeing wild antelope frolicking on the plains. Nearby parks and recreation areas, thriving with a variety of local species, offer scenic nature spots for wildlife viewing and birdwatching. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy fun activities, like camping and fishing, ideal for a family vacation or group adventure in the wilderness. Buffalo pastures are also a common sight around town and in the surrounding areas.

With Interstate 30 passing through town, travelers have convenient access to amazing panoramic views just minutes away. This national scenic road, steeped in Wild West history, is known as Lincoln Highway. As you approach Kimball, you will see tasty eateries, such as Heritage Cafe! and Sugar Shack, providing a much-welcome stop along your route. The Indian Plate, on the south side of town, is an excellent choice for lunch if you are craving curry. If you just want to hang out and play billiards, Beer & Loathing is a Hunter S. Thompson-themed bar serving cool cocktails and delicious burgers. Overnight travelers will also find comfortable lodging along this highway, like the quaint Motel Kimball, a family-owned gem with welcoming vibes.