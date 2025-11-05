This Hidden Nebraska City Is A Midwestern Gem Offering Sky-High Views And Buffalo Sightings
Exploring Nebraska's secret, sandy, windswept roads is an excellent way to experience the beauty of the Midwest, with rolling plains, roaming buffalo, and the stunning Rocky Mountains in the distance. The sleepy town of Kimball is a charming oasis amidst the plains, boasting beautiful natural spaces and the highest elevation in the state. Visitors who make the trek to the Three-State Marker will be rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado, all at once.
Kimball was once known as Antelopeville because of the abundance of these animals; hence, visitors have the pleasure of seeing wild antelope frolicking on the plains. Nearby parks and recreation areas, thriving with a variety of local species, offer scenic nature spots for wildlife viewing and birdwatching. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy fun activities, like camping and fishing, ideal for a family vacation or group adventure in the wilderness. Buffalo pastures are also a common sight around town and in the surrounding areas.
With Interstate 30 passing through town, travelers have convenient access to amazing panoramic views just minutes away. This national scenic road, steeped in Wild West history, is known as Lincoln Highway. As you approach Kimball, you will see tasty eateries, such as Heritage Cafe! and Sugar Shack, providing a much-welcome stop along your route. The Indian Plate, on the south side of town, is an excellent choice for lunch if you are craving curry. If you just want to hang out and play billiards, Beer & Loathing is a Hunter S. Thompson-themed bar serving cool cocktails and delicious burgers. Overnight travelers will also find comfortable lodging along this highway, like the quaint Motel Kimball, a family-owned gem with welcoming vibes.
A charming town from the railroad era
Kimball was founded in 1870, as a settlement of railroad workers, back when steam locomotives were at their peak. Walking along Kimball's downtown area, you will pass charming old brick buildings, like Wheat Growers Hotel. This historical hotel, dating back to 1918, was very active during the railroad's heyday. Kimball had a lot of visitors ending up in town as a result of the booming train industry, as well as traffic from Lincoln Highway, which was rapidly increasing in volume during that time.
Agriculture was another essential industry around here in the early 1900s. Travelers who are curious about Kimball's early agricultural history can visit The Flumes, a rustic aqueduct once essential for the town's irrigation. These flumes were an innovative way for water to be transported efficiently from the creek to local farmlands. Visitors can see these historic Maginnis Irrigation Flumes by heading west on Lincoln Highway. History buffs can enjoy a tour through Plains Historical Society Museum to take an in-depth look at the area's rich past. See spectacular photography exhibits and curious artifacts, like native arrowheads, depicting the town's heritage throughout the years.
These days, Kimball is a small town with country fairs and cultural celebrations. With a population of 2,153 in 2023 census, this 2.4-square mile community prides itself on its family-friendly activities and welcoming vibes. The Kimball-Banner County Fair features rodeos, livestock shows, and archery competitions each year during the summer. In the fall, Farmer's Day takes the stage with exciting races, live music, and a demolition derby. The town also prides itself on being "Missile Center USA," with soon-to-be upgraded Air Force missile silos close by.
See three states at once at Kimball's highest point
One of the coolest perks of this area is that, at its highest elevation, you are able to see three states at once. Visitors can reach the highest spot in Nebraska, Panorama Point, by taking Interstate 80 and local roads. As you keep driving along the picturesque highways, you will see farms and windmills along the expansive countryside. Access to Panorama Point can be found 34 miles away from Kimball in Pine Bluffs. Once you arrive, you will see a marker detailing an elevation of 5,424 feet. This is a spectacular place to watch the sun rise or set on the horizon, and to see antelope and bison on the open plains.
It is recommended you stay in your vehicle. Don't go hiking in this area, for your safety, as herds of massive bison are freely roaming around. Visitors will have to travel on a dirt road to the point after entering the private property and paying a small donation. While you're up there, head over to the Three-State Marker to see where Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska meet. If you look toward the west, you might see the Rocky Mountains on a clear day.
For more outdoor adventures, visit the Oliver Reservoir Recreation Area, located less than 10 miles from the town. Visitors can enjoy plenty of recreation at Nebraska's reservoirs, including fishing, boating, and stargazing. This amazing nature preserve has facilities available for primitive camping, as well as recreational vehicles, with picnic tables and pavilions for gatherings. Folks who come for the fishing will be pleased with the variety of fish swimming in these waters, including catfish, carp, and perch.