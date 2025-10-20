A Reservoir Known For Fishing, Boating, And World-Class Stargazing Lies Tucked In The Nebraska Sandhills

Driving through Nebraska on I-80 gives you access to some pretty fantastic places, like the capital city of Lincoln and Grand Island, with its delightful museums and dramatic annual crane migration. But if you go off the beaten path, you'll find so much more. Nebraska is home to one of the quietest places on Earth, and while Colorado may be home to the tallest dunes in North America, Nebraska has the Nebraska Sandhills, the largest sand dune formation in the Western Hemisphere, according to National Geographic. You can't miss the spot in the Sandhills is Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area. The centerpiece of the park is the lake, and it has just about everything you could want in an outdoor adventure getaway spot in the Midwest with fantastic fishing, camping, swimming, boating, and stargazing.

In 1964, the Snake River was dammed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to create Merritt Reservoir. And in doing so, they made a beautiful, nearly 3,000 acre lake with 44 miles of shoreline and lots of coves to explore. It's a particularly popular destination for anglers since it's one of the state's top destinations for fishing, particularly for walleye. Depending on the season, it's also good for northern pike, crappie, yellow perch, muskellunge, large-and small-mouth bass, and more. It's open for fishing year-round; be prepared to ice fish in the middle of winter, but get a license before you head out on the water. If you're new to the area and want some hands on guidance on the best places to fish, Merritt Trading Post runs eight-hour fishing tours.