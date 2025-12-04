A Scenic Drive That Spotlights Local Art History Snakes Along The Delaware And Pennsylvania Border

A road trip is one of the best ways to take in unique facets of American history, whether it's a spectacular, cross-country journey through America's most iconic sites or a delightful excursion on a much smaller scale, like a secret two-lane route through North Carolina's moonshine country. Spanning just over 12 miles in Delaware and 25 miles in Pennsylvania, the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway is a charming drive that spotlights local art history. A road less traveled (by definition), the byway is both an idyllic micro-escape for those who live in the region and worthy of itinerary space for your next visit to the area.

Like all great road trips, the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of experience. This is not simply a point A to point B excursion, as the Brandywine Scenic Byway meanders along two roads in Delaware, both of which begin in Wilmington and converge at the Pennsylvania border. In Pennsylvania, the route also offers several loops, passing through the small towns of Kennett Square, Longwood, Chadds Ford, and West Chester. The byway's most notable sites in both states include botanical gardens, nature preserves, historical homes, unique museums, libraries, and artisan shops. It's also a brilliant way to explore the local art history of the region.

The logical starting points for the Brandywine Scenic Byway are Wilmington (Delaware) and West Chester (Pennsylvania), both of which are easily accessible from several major northeastern cities. Wilmington is about an hour and 20 minutes by car from Baltimore and 45 minutes from Philadelphia. Beginning the Byway route near its northern boundary, West Chester is about an hour's drive from Philadelphia or about an hour and 45 minutes from Baltimore. Once you've chosen the starting point for your Brandywine Scenic Byway journey, it's time to explore.