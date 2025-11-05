The Infuriating Reason Your Airplane Seat Never Lines Up With The Window Anymore

In recent years, window-seat lovers across the globe have encountered that infuriating moment when you get to your seat, and the window is either too far forward or too far back for you to enjoy the view. These travelers are then forced to lean forward or twist their heads for that coveted bird's-eye view, adding additional aches and pains to travel plans. These days, it feels like the chance of getting a good view from a window seat is dwindling year by year, and there's an infuriating reason why it's happening.

Hand-in-hand with other luxuries like leg space, airlines have been doing their best to increase the capacity of their aircraft by adding extra rows. Airlines get to choose how many rows of seats to install in their aircraft (which affects leg room and window viewing), but it's airplane manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing that decide the number of windows each aircraft has. While airlines can negotiate with manufacturers for certain window placements on new planes, they can't change the number of windows on a plane that's currently in operation.

According to an aerospace engineer and former Boeing employee, adding more windows even increases drag, which affects safety and sustainable measures like fuel efficiency. In some cases, window placement is even structurally critical to the aircraft. So, from a business perspective, it will be far too expensive to re-certify any reconfigured aircraft.