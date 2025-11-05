Everest May Be The World's Tallest Peak, But This 'Savage Mountain' Is The Hardest To Climb

For avid mountaineers, Everest has long been one of those ultimate bucket-list travel destinations. Located on the border of Nepal and Tibet, this Himalayan beauty sits at 29,032 feet above sea level — just a few thousand feet below the average cruising altitude of most commercial planes. Of course, this is just an estimate — one of the interesting facts you might not know about Mt. Everest is that it's actually growing taller every year.

One of the mountain's best-known facts, though, is the deadly risk involved in attempting the summit. Journalist Jon Krakauer famously chronicled the events of the notorious 1996 Everest disaster in his best-selling book, "Into Thin Air," where a treacherous storm claimed the lives of eight. While this incident was the worst loss of life to occur in a single day, it wasn't an anomaly: More than 300 souls have perished up here. Nevertheless, summiting Everest continues to be a highly sought-after goal. But is it the hardest to climb? Actually, experts say no. Surprisingly, relative to attempts, there have been more successful ascents of Everest than of K2, the runner-up in the height contest. This imposing summit, nicknamed "Savage Mountain," is exactly that — a killer peak with a vertiginous incline and extraordinarily difficult terrain.

Intersecting the borders of China and Pakistan, the world's second-highest mountain soars above the clouds at 28,251 feet (just shy of 800 feet shorter than Everest). It's part of the Karakoram Mountain range, where you'll find the unspoiled trekking region of Nangma Valley, the "Yosemite of Pakistan." But although it's smaller and less attempted, don't be fooled: K2 is a monster of a mountain with an alarming fatality rate that's both more technically challenging and deadlier than its Nepalese counterpart.