This Stunning Beach Is A Hidden Caribbean Gem With Outdoor Adventures And A Club For Ultimate Relaxation
The Caribbean is teeming with striking azure beaches that boast endless coastlines blanketed in powdery, golden sands. Topping the list are famous, world-best beaches like Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, and idyllic Trunk Bay in Turks and Caicos, which consistently draw throngs of paradise-seeking travellers to their shores. Yet the Caribbean still offers plenty of idyllic hidden gems to explore, like Chrishi Beach on the astonishing island of Nevis. With its chic, relaxing beach club located within easy reach of outdoor island adventures, Chrishi Beach is poised to join the ranks of these wildly underrated Caribbean beaches.
Dreamy Chrishi Beach is tucked away on a scenic corner of Cade's Bay on the northwest side of Nevis, an isle in the West Indies that forms a nation with its sister island, Saint Kitts. Cade's Bay was formerly a popular fishing spot that's now home to Zenith Nevis, a luxury residential development fronted by soft sands, which are home to the ultra-cool and relaxing Chrishi Beach Club. Equal parts scrumptious international restaurant and buzzy cocktail lounge, this popular all-day spot is the terrific escape for soaking in sunny beach vibes and marveling at breathtaking Caribbean sunsets. Gushes one enthusiastic review on TripAdvisor: "The food is always great, the ambience stunning and the experience is mellow and forever relaxing. A favorite place!"
If you can't tear yourself away from the club's colorful beachside bar known as the "Love Shack," you just might not have to. Chrishi Beach Club also hosts beachfront stays in luxurious, on-site villas and suites that dazzle guests with picture-perfect sea views. At the time of this writing, pricing for suites starts at $250 per night. Nightly rates for the fabulous Chrishi Beach Villa run between $800 and $1,800, depending on the season.
Chrishi Beach is a gateway to unmissable outdoor island adventures
After sunning at Chrishi Beach Club, cool off with a buoyant swim in the refreshing, turquoise bay. For those who prefer embarking on island adventures, Chrishi Beach Club is right next to Cade's Bay Fruit Orchard, a working farm where you can take the guided Around the Garden tour. You'll get to savor delicious seasonal fruit like watermelon, pineapple, passion fruit, and mango while meandering the beautiful grounds and learning all about the cultivation process. This fun, family-friendly tour runs twice a week. You can contact the orchard for exact times, as well as to arrange special, private tours.
Chrishi Beach is a gateway to unmissable outdoor adventures on Nevis. Sea Dream Yacht Club hosts a handful of excellent excursions that regularly depart from the beach, like a hike to the ruins of Mount Pleasant. A certified horticulturist takes you on a 2.5-hour tour through lush rainforests to explore the ruins of Mount Pleasant, a 17th-century plantation shrouded in mystery. By far Nevis's most famous resident was Alexander Hamilton, so you won't want to miss the Alexander Hamilton Island Experience, which departs from Chrishi Beach. You'll walk in Hamilton's footsteps, visiting churches, museums, tiny villages, the island's Jewish cemetery, and take in soaring Nevis Peak, the island's 3,232-foot dormant volcano.
Chrishi Beach is located ten minutes from the Vance W. Armory International Airport, and it's a quick jaunt on foot from several nearby resorts. You can walk to Chrishi Beach in just two minutes from the villas at Paradise Beach, and in 15 minutes from Golden Rock Inn and the Hermitage and Montpelier hotels. Chrishi Beach is a 20-minute walk from Four Seasons Nevis, the perfect escape to vacation in place.