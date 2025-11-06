This Stunning Beach Is A Hidden Caribbean Gem With Outdoor Adventures And A Club For Ultimate Relaxation

The Caribbean is teeming with striking azure beaches that boast endless coastlines blanketed in powdery, golden sands. Topping the list are famous, world-best beaches like Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, and idyllic Trunk Bay in Turks and Caicos, which consistently draw throngs of paradise-seeking travellers to their shores. Yet the Caribbean still offers plenty of idyllic hidden gems to explore, like Chrishi Beach on the astonishing island of Nevis. With its chic, relaxing beach club located within easy reach of outdoor island adventures, Chrishi Beach is poised to join the ranks of these wildly underrated Caribbean beaches.

Dreamy Chrishi Beach is tucked away on a scenic corner of Cade's Bay on the northwest side of Nevis, an isle in the West Indies that forms a nation with its sister island, Saint Kitts. Cade's Bay was formerly a popular fishing spot that's now home to Zenith Nevis, a luxury residential development fronted by soft sands, which are home to the ultra-cool and relaxing Chrishi Beach Club. Equal parts scrumptious international restaurant and buzzy cocktail lounge, this popular all-day spot is the terrific escape for soaking in sunny beach vibes and marveling at breathtaking Caribbean sunsets. Gushes one enthusiastic review on TripAdvisor: "The food is always great, the ambience stunning and the experience is mellow and forever relaxing. A favorite place!"

If you can't tear yourself away from the club's colorful beachside bar known as the "Love Shack," you just might not have to. Chrishi Beach Club also hosts beachfront stays in luxurious, on-site villas and suites that dazzle guests with picture-perfect sea views. At the time of this writing, pricing for suites starts at $250 per night. Nightly rates for the fabulous Chrishi Beach Villa run between $800 and $1,800, depending on the season.