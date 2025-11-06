Pennsylvania's Rural Borough Between Hershey And Baltimore Brims With Wine, Orchards, And Small-Town Charm

A drive between the big-city attractions of Baltimore and the popular spots in Hershey takes you through the agricultural expanses of southern Pennsylvania. Right in the middle of that trip, you can find a rural borough north of the Maryland line. This is Stewartstown, a community in York County where there's a plethora of farmland and a preserved downtown area. You can see its history in the well-kept buildings along Main Street, which follows a segment of a colonial-era wagon road that once connected York, Pennsylvania, with Baltimore.

A central piece of this history that you can experience is the Stewartstown Railroad. It is one of the oldest continuously operating short-line railroads in the United States, and it continues to operate passenger excursions. For more railway adventure, about 21 minutes away in Pennsylvania's charming borough of Seven Valleys is the perfect getaway for peaceful railbiking and scenic fall foliage. Another great aspect of Stewartstown is the prominence of its wineries and orchards. These have become destinations where you can go for tastings or spend an afternoon picking seasonal fruit.

Your visit might line up with the community life, which includes events like an annual Eureka Volunteer Fireman's Carnival held in the summer and a fall festival organized by the local Lions Club. If you are looking for local recreation, Hopewell Area Recreation & Parks runs a complex with a quaint trail, a playground, and sports fields. The borough's quiet setting and its proximity to the highway (Interstate 83) have made it a nice residential area for people who commute to jobs in the larger hubs. If you're flying in to visit Stewartstown, the most accessible major airport for your travel is Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), which is about a 55-mile drive.