Maryland's Tasty Wine Trail Weaves Through Gorgeous Rural Vineyards And Civil War Sites Near Washington, D.C.
Maryland is famous for its historical impact, cultural richness, and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, yet few realize that within the so-called "Old Line State" lies a city famous for award-winning food, art, and fun. Just over an hour from Washington D.C., Frederick attracts locals and visitors alike with its flavorful wine trail — one that winds through rural vineyards and past historic Civil War landmarks, weaving the story of Maryland along the way.
Established in 2007, the Frederick Wine Trail is Maryland's first wine route, encompassing eight wineries across 90 acres planted with grapes. While sipping your favorite wine, you can immerse yourself in American history by discovering first-hand the battlefield of the "War Between the States" — the conflict between North and South from 1861 to 1865.
Thanks to its diverse microclimates — resulting from its vicinity to the Appalachian Mountains and Chesapeake Bay —the state offers a wide variety of wines, with the Piedmont Plateau being the most prominent region. The wine trail can be explored on your own or through a guided tour; either way, you're sure to enjoy this authentic local experience. The town of Frederick can also be reached from Washington, D.C. or Baltimore via around an hour's drive.
Rural vineyards and local wine in Frederick
Much like the celebrated iconic wine city of Napa Valley in California, Frederick County boasts 15 wineries that offer guests exquisite wine-tasting experiences amidst beautiful natural surroundings. Located in Mount Airy, Black Ankle Vineyards is known for its sustainable practices, using local resources and forward-thinking energy conservation methods. The venue offers both indoor and outdoor seating with views of sweeping hills and lush green spaces, and it features live music every Friday. Its red wines, like Cabernet Sauvignon and Passeggiata, make this winery a favorite among locals who enjoy wine flights accompanied by a range of freshly prepared foods — or you're welcome to bring your own bites.
Nestled between Catoctin Mountains and Emmitsburg Valley, Catoctin Breeze Vineyard produces artisanal wines in limited quantities, using old methods that have been passed down through generations. This privately-owned winery specializes in bold, red wines, such as the 2021 Cabernet Franc, as well as a variety of white wines, including the 2021 Chardonnay Reserve, and award-winning meads — traditional honey-based wines. The venue offers a picnic area where you can enjoy your wine among the rolling terrain near the Blue Ridge Mountains.
With over 650 awards from national and international competitions — and wines ranging from white and rosé to red and dessert — the Elk Run Vineyards & Winery has earned a spot among the top 100 wineries on the East Coast. Thanks to new techniques and enduring traditions, Elk Run produces high-quality wines by carefully selecting grapes grown at elevations between 700 and 800 feet to reduce frost risk. The winery also hosts various events throughout the year, such as live music and fireworks shows, ensuring you're always well entertained. For a family-friendly experience, head to Hidden Hills Farm, set on a scenic horse property. In addition to weekend live music, you'll enjoy their highly regarded wines — including the crisp white wine Albariño and the elegant red Cabernet Franc.
Civil War battlefield among the vineyards
Civil War battlefields are still preserved in Maryland — home to an original Presidential Monument and scenic trail — allowing you to dive into the history of one of the most important conflicts in the United States. The Frederick Wine Trail features must-see historical sites to visit during your tour, and to make your visit easier, maps and brochures are available to help you follow the route.
Start at Antietam National Battlefield or take a scenic drive through the Civil War Trail, where in 1862, the battle stopped the Confederate Army's first attack in the North and led Abraham Lincoln to announce the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. Proceed to visit the Monocacy National Battlefield, known as "The battle that saved Washington," as Union forces confronted the Confederate army at Monocacy, slowing their progress to Washington.
The National Museum of Civil War Medicine is a tour highlight, providing insightful information about the Civil War medical history and how it shaped modern medicine. Built in 1852 — and now a museum — Surratt House belonged to Mary Surratt, an accomplice of Lincoln's assassin. In fact, it is believed that John Wilkes Booth stopped there after killing Abraham Lincoln. Later, Booth took refuge at Dr. Mudd's house, where the doctor treated him. The house is open to the public, and some costumed guides who lead the walking tours are descendants of the doctor. Visit the Point Lookout State park, where the Union Army kept over 50,000 Confederate soldiers as prisoners, and the President Street Station, which reveals the city's role in the Civil War and the Underground Railroad, along with its impact on the war.