Maryland's Tasty Wine Trail Weaves Through Gorgeous Rural Vineyards And Civil War Sites Near Washington, D.C.

Maryland is famous for its historical impact, cultural richness, and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, yet few realize that within the so-called "Old Line State" lies a city famous for award-winning food, art, and fun. Just over an hour from Washington D.C., Frederick attracts locals and visitors alike with its flavorful wine trail — one that winds through rural vineyards and past historic Civil War landmarks, weaving the story of Maryland along the way.

Established in 2007, the Frederick Wine Trail is Maryland's first wine route, encompassing eight wineries across 90 acres planted with grapes. While sipping your favorite wine, you can immerse yourself in American history by discovering first-hand the battlefield of the "War Between the States" — the conflict between North and South from 1861 to 1865.

Thanks to its diverse microclimates — resulting from its vicinity to the Appalachian Mountains and Chesapeake Bay —the state offers a wide variety of wines, with the Piedmont Plateau being the most prominent region. The wine trail can be explored on your own or through a guided tour; either way, you're sure to enjoy this authentic local experience. The town of Frederick can also be reached from Washington, D.C. or Baltimore via around an hour's drive.