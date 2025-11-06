Maryland's Most Unique Airbnb Is A Historic Manor Stay Overlooking Fields, Ponds, And Wildlife
Just under 30 minutes from Annapolis, one of America's prettiest cities, there is a historic manor with origins dating back to the 17th century, and it has become the most unique Airbnb in Maryland. Abington Farm (also spelled Abbington) captures a long-lost period of American history with its beautifully preserved 19th-century building that consists of white-painted clapboards mixed in with brick and stone elements. While the main house of Abington was constructed in 1840, it contains cellar stairs going back to the 1600s, when this tract of land was first given to John Gaither and Robert Proctor. Its variety of outbuildings, like a 1902 stable, ice house, and summer kitchen, were constructed from the 19th to 20th centuries, so it's no surprise that it's been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.
Visitors can book a stay in the East Wing, which was built in 1974 and is separate from the main house to offer more privacy. Although it isn't as historic as the original house, it's seamlessly integrated with the manor and surrounding grounds, which include a tranquil pond, fields, and horse pastures. Enjoy the pleasant experience of sitting on one of the East Wing's two porches or the shared one with the main house, gazing out at the land to spot wildlife like deer, foxes, and cardinals.
What to expect with a stay at Abington Farm
The East Wing is a two-bedroom separate structure that can host up to four people. Amenities include a fully stocked kitchen, private laundry, central heat and AC, and parking, while the outside area includes two private porches, as well as access to a shared porch with the main house. It is worth noting that it only has one bathroom, which is in the master bedroom, so be prepared to get extremely comfortable with other guests or make a calendar invite for bathroom breaks.
The property currently has a 4.95 rating on Airbnb and is a guest favorite on the site, with reviewers highlighting the "cute, thoughtful decor and great views of the surrounding farm," and calling it "a must stay while visiting Crownsville or Annapolis areas." A stay at this historic farmhouse requires a three-night minimum, which is about $730 for two people and $816 for four in the winter.
While one can get their fill of nature from the backyard of Abington, you can also head to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, a mature forest and wetland area spanning over 1,100 acres that's just a 5-minute drive from the house. Bacon Ridge has over 20 miles of trails open to mountain bikers, hikers, and on-leash pets, making this a perfect place to get a bit of exercise and fresh air.
While this Airbnb is in a quiet, private area, it's also conveniently located, as Crownsville is just a 10-minute drive. The nearest major airport is Baltimore/Washington, which is 20 minutes away, while the magical floating parks and fresh seafood of Baltimore are only about 40 minutes away.