Maryland's Most Unique Airbnb Is A Historic Manor Stay Overlooking Fields, Ponds, And Wildlife

The East Wing is a two-bedroom separate structure that can host up to four people. Amenities include a fully stocked kitchen, private laundry, central heat and AC, and parking, while the outside area includes two private porches, as well as access to a shared porch with the main house. It is worth noting that it only has one bathroom, which is in the master bedroom, so be prepared to get extremely comfortable with other guests or make a calendar invite for bathroom breaks.

The property currently has a 4.95 rating on Airbnb and is a guest favorite on the site, with reviewers highlighting the "cute, thoughtful decor and great views of the surrounding farm," and calling it "a must stay while visiting Crownsville or Annapolis areas." A stay at this historic farmhouse requires a three-night minimum, which is about $730 for two people and $816 for four in the winter.

While one can get their fill of nature from the backyard of Abington, you can also head to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, a mature forest and wetland area spanning over 1,100 acres that's just a 5-minute drive from the house. Bacon Ridge has over 20 miles of trails open to mountain bikers, hikers, and on-leash pets, making this a perfect place to get a bit of exercise and fresh air.

While this Airbnb is in a quiet, private area, it's also conveniently located, as Crownsville is just a 10-minute drive. The nearest major airport is Baltimore/Washington, which is 20 minutes away, while the magical floating parks and fresh seafood of Baltimore are only about 40 minutes away.