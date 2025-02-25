A Magical Manmade Island In Downtown Baltimore Is A Beautiful Free-To-Visit Floating Park

With an influx of young people and urban renewal projects, Baltimore has become one of the coolest cities on the East Coast. However, this rapidly evolving setting still struggles with water pollution, and only the very brave (or, unwise) would take a dip in Baltimore Harbor. One floating park, however, seeks to reimagine Baltimore's waterways and show visitors what could be.

As one of the National Aquarium's newest exhibits, the Habor Wetland recreates the salt marsh habitat that flourished in Baltimore hundreds of years ago. Nestled between Pier 3 and 4, this manmade island is spread over 10,000-square-feet of pontoon-like structures. The National Aquarium describes it as, "soil-less material similar to a giant floating Brillo pad," where cordgrass and other marsh plants suck up nutrients directly from the harbor's waters. These plants store carbon while providing a home to critters of all kinds.

Watch juvenile blue crabs hide tall grasses, dragonflies hover overhead, and cormorants search for their next meals. Unlike Chicago's urban oasis that's a free-to-enter garden for a tropical respite, Harbor Wetland doesn't offer manicured flowerbeds or lush lawns. The park's most important function is education.Here, visitors learn about the importance of salt marsh ecosystems and how reintroducing wetlands can improve the quality of life in Baltimore. For instance, interpretive plaques explain the role of these vital ecosystems in reducing flooding while keeping pollutants and trash from entering our waterways. In addition, visitors can observe how cordgrass root networks hold onto soil, preventing erosion.