A Magical Manmade Island In Downtown Baltimore Is A Beautiful Free-To-Visit Floating Park
With an influx of young people and urban renewal projects, Baltimore has become one of the coolest cities on the East Coast. However, this rapidly evolving setting still struggles with water pollution, and only the very brave (or, unwise) would take a dip in Baltimore Harbor. One floating park, however, seeks to reimagine Baltimore's waterways and show visitors what could be.
As one of the National Aquarium's newest exhibits, the Habor Wetland recreates the salt marsh habitat that flourished in Baltimore hundreds of years ago. Nestled between Pier 3 and 4, this manmade island is spread over 10,000-square-feet of pontoon-like structures. The National Aquarium describes it as, "soil-less material similar to a giant floating Brillo pad," where cordgrass and other marsh plants suck up nutrients directly from the harbor's waters. These plants store carbon while providing a home to critters of all kinds.
Watch juvenile blue crabs hide tall grasses, dragonflies hover overhead, and cormorants search for their next meals. Unlike Chicago's urban oasis that's a free-to-enter garden for a tropical respite, Harbor Wetland doesn't offer manicured flowerbeds or lush lawns. The park's most important function is education.Here, visitors learn about the importance of salt marsh ecosystems and how reintroducing wetlands can improve the quality of life in Baltimore. For instance, interpretive plaques explain the role of these vital ecosystems in reducing flooding while keeping pollutants and trash from entering our waterways. In addition, visitors can observe how cordgrass root networks hold onto soil, preventing erosion.
Tips for visiting the Harbor Wetland in Baltimore
First, you don't need a ticket to visit Harbor Wetland. Simply follow directions to the National Aquarium and take a stroll along the boardwalk. Keep in mind, the boardwalk is quite small. In fact, it's best described as a viewing platform with several benches, interpretive displays, and a few shade structures. However, it's truly a feat of engineering. Amelle Schultz, an architect behind the project, told the American Society of Landscape Architects, "Only about one-third of the project is visible; two-thirds is below the surface."
Generally, the park is open daily between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. However, the hours change slightly depending on the time of year. We recommend checking the schedule on the National Aquarum's website before planning your trip. For the best chance to see birds or even an otter, we recommend arriving early in the morning before crowds scare off the animals.
You can reach Harbor Wetland by taking the Charm City Circulator's orange line to the National Aquarium for free. Or, find car parking at LAZ Inner Harbor Garage, Parkway Lockwood Place Garage, or Harbor Park Garage. All the garages are less than a 5-minute walk from the park.
Things to do near the Harbor Wetland in Baltimore
You'll likely spend 15-30 minutes at Harbor Wetland, so it's not worth a multi-hour drive. Instead, we recommend making this fascinating exhibit a must-see attraction on your Baltimore itinerary. As one of the oldest ports in the USA, the Inner Harbor has welcomed ships since the late 1600s. Today, it's home to a waterfront promenade, family-friendly restaurants, and plenty of small shops. After stopping by Harbor Wetland, visit the National Aquarium. Experience the rainforest at the Amazon River exhibit or discover over 70 species of Atlantic coral reef critters.
Once you've worked up an appetite, head to Fells Point for some of the best seafood in the city. Only a short walk from the Inner Harbor, this neighborhood is home to Thames St. Oyster House. Order Mid-Atlantic classics like crab cakes, lobster rolls, and, of course, fresh oysters. As one Tripadvisor review put it, "Literally, the best oysters I've ever had ... make [reservations] because they fill up fast."
Lovers of the esoteric and avant-garde can't miss the Baltimore museum of outsider art that's a visionary dream with bold creativity and unusual exhibits. Only a 5-minute drive from Harbor Wetlands, the American Visionary Art Museum hosts permanent and rotating exhibits you'd never find in traditional galleries. For more eclectic offerings, drive 10 minutes to Bazaar, a fun gift shop with unique finds and vintage treasures. Taxidermied animals? Check. Snail shell terrariums? You'll find those, too.