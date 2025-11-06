An Arkansas Journey To Waterfalls, Forest Trails, And Local Eats Can Be Found In The 'Southern Gateway To The Ozarks'
The Ozarks have a well-earned reputation as a hop spot for Midwesterners craving a scenic vacation. Yet its bounty is big enough to feed adventure-hungry travelers from all across the United States. At the region's lower end lies Clarksville, known as the "Southern Gateway to the Ozarks," which offers a primer into what attracts visitors in the first place. A journey into the Arkansas town will unveil waterfalls, forest trails, and local eats that will win over first-time visitors.
Clarksville's prime location puts several outdoor adventures within reach. Hoping for a day out on the water? Lake Ludwig, about 15 minutes outside of town, offers secluded hideaways along its shores, with beaches, swimming areas, and even rope swings to help launch you into the water. Boating and tubing are allowed as well. Anglers looking for a bite or two can head to Lake Dardanelle, a part of the Arkansas River that abuts the town. The local marina has a full-service bait and tackle shop with everything you'll need for a day of fishing.
Clarksville's diminutive size doesn't rob it of the charm, adventure, and natural beauty one could hope for. The town of just under 10,000 packs a potent distillation of everything you can only experience in such a small locale in the Ozarks. The neighboring landscape contains sensory overload and rugged terrain, including a one-hour drive to the Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area, the perfect outdoor escape.
See waterfalls, take a hike, and chow down in Clarksville
Clarksville's low-key vibes hide a bounty of gorgeous nature within less than an hour's drive, making it the perfect hub for several excursions into the wild. Start with Haw Creek Falls, about half an hour outside of town. The small cascade is surrounded by a forest and the sort of bluffs one can only find in the mountains. Visitors looking for a bit more should head to Pam's Grotto, a 37-foot-tall waterfall that's ensconced in boulders. Be prepared for an intermediate hike through a steep hillside ending with large boulders that can last up to an hour.
If you're looking for an easier stroll, the town's Spadra Trail System lets you hike a variety of trails without leaving Clarksville. The path first follows Spadra Creek from both sides. For a more natural sensation, stick to the unpaved east side where the 1.3-mile trail leaves the creek and heads into a forest, crossing wooden bridges. The trail's 1.7-mile western half offers a paved, well-lit alternative, with a lane for joggers and bikers. It passes alongside a pasture and leads to a levee, leading to the American Legion Castle.
All that hiking and exploring will build up quite an appetite. In these parts, there's only one thing to have: barbecue. S&S Grillhouse should be your first stop. The well-regarded restaurant has exactly the sort of finger-licking comfort food one needs to kill a case of the munchies. Grab the sliced brisket or pulled pork and a loaded twice-baked potato, and pretend your cardiologist doesn't exist.
The ins and outs of visiting Clarksville
Being an Ozark gateway has its downsides, too. Clarksville's closest airport, Clinton National in Little Rock, is 106 miles away. Another option is the Fort Smith Regional Airport, a manageable hour's drive away and served by connections from Dallas/Fort Worth. While making the trip, be sure to visit White Rock Mountain, a quintessential escape into nature without crowds, just a short detour off the route.
You won't have difficulty finding a place to rest your head. Clarksville has several recognizable names offering accommodations, generally costing less than $100 a night. There are also several private residences available for rent at twice the price on sites like Airbnb or VRBO.
The bigger question is when to visit. Clarksville's summers can get quite hot and muggy. If you plan on spending most of your time exploring the outdoors, head over during shoulder season. But don't sleep on the hotter months, which promise a lively list of events to keep you moving. The town's summer concert series, held from June through August, features local acts that specialize in the sort of hip-shaking music that's a gem for burning off all the calories you've scarfed down. You can then regain them at the annual Peach Festival, happening every July.