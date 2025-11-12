'America's Most Beautiful Village' Thrives On Long Island With Storybook Vibes And A Beach

Located about 100 miles from New York on the East End of Long Island, the Hamptons are renowned as the summer playground of New York's elite, boasting sprawling estates, private country clubs, and glamorous events. Despite its legendary status, it is the Hamptons' rich history, small-town spirit, and breathtaking natural beauty that captivates travelers and beckons them back year after year. Here you will find quaint villages lined by centuries-old shingled homes and wide streets towered over by sycamore trees, all fringed by some of America's best white-sand beaches. The Hamptons are bordered by Southampton to the west and Montauk, a dreamy bohemian hamlet with world-class surf and seafood, to the east. Located about halfway between the two is East Hampton, which has been voted "America's Most Beautiful Village" by National Geographic.

The drive into East Hampton off Montauk Highway sets the stage for the charming village by the sea. Historic homes and discreet inns dot the leafy streets to the left, while to the right, you'll find bucolic Town Pond, where swans glide around its placid surface. The commercial heart of East Hampton village is composed of two main streets, brimming with chic boutiques, art galleries, and cheerful cafes. During the summer months, the most popular place to be is East Hampton's gorgeous sandy swath of Main Beach.

While it takes time to reach East Hampton, travelers will be well-rewarded upon arrival. The village is about a three-hour drive or train ride from New York City. The East Hampton Airport, located about a 10-minute drive outside the village, receives seaplane and helicopter charters from the city. The best time to visit is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as this is when you'll experience prime beach weather. However, for fewer crowds and lower prices, opt for the late spring or fall months.