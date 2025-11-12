'America's Most Beautiful Village' Thrives On Long Island With Storybook Vibes And A Beach
Located about 100 miles from New York on the East End of Long Island, the Hamptons are renowned as the summer playground of New York's elite, boasting sprawling estates, private country clubs, and glamorous events. Despite its legendary status, it is the Hamptons' rich history, small-town spirit, and breathtaking natural beauty that captivates travelers and beckons them back year after year. Here you will find quaint villages lined by centuries-old shingled homes and wide streets towered over by sycamore trees, all fringed by some of America's best white-sand beaches. The Hamptons are bordered by Southampton to the west and Montauk, a dreamy bohemian hamlet with world-class surf and seafood, to the east. Located about halfway between the two is East Hampton, which has been voted "America's Most Beautiful Village" by National Geographic.
The drive into East Hampton off Montauk Highway sets the stage for the charming village by the sea. Historic homes and discreet inns dot the leafy streets to the left, while to the right, you'll find bucolic Town Pond, where swans glide around its placid surface. The commercial heart of East Hampton village is composed of two main streets, brimming with chic boutiques, art galleries, and cheerful cafes. During the summer months, the most popular place to be is East Hampton's gorgeous sandy swath of Main Beach.
While it takes time to reach East Hampton, travelers will be well-rewarded upon arrival. The village is about a three-hour drive or train ride from New York City. The East Hampton Airport, located about a 10-minute drive outside the village, receives seaplane and helicopter charters from the city. The best time to visit is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as this is when you'll experience prime beach weather. However, for fewer crowds and lower prices, opt for the late spring or fall months.
Where to stay and eat in East Hampton
East Hampton's refined nature is echoed in its accommodations. The village is primarily residential, ranging from historic shingled cottages along Main Street to grand estates fronting the beach. While there are no large hotels or resorts, East Hampton is home to a number of tasteful boutique inns. Boasting a prime perch across from Town Pond, the Hedges Inn is a genteel late 19th-century mansion with a storybook facade, complete with a spacious veranda and flower-lined walkway. The charming and gracious inn houses 13 coastal-chic rooms and the buzzy Swifty's restaurant.
A short walk down Main Street will bring you to the elegant Baker House 1650. This luxurious and cosseting retreat has seven rooms and suites in the historic main house, which overlooks its idyllic English garden, anchored by a leafy terrace and an infinity-edge swimming pool. The back of the property shelters a two-bedroom Tudor-inspired Carriage House and a larger swimming pool lined by loungers. While there is no restaurant on site, breakfast is served daily. There is also a subterranean spa with a menu of pampering treatments, as well as an indoor pool and jacuzzi.
Heading towards town, you will pass the iconic 1770 House, an inn and restaurant celebrated for its excellent dining. The 1770 House Restaurant serves a prix-fixe menu of upscale American fare, while the cozy Tavern downstairs is renowned for its humble meatloaf, which is Ina Garten's favorite. In the heart of the village, Sant Ambroeus is a stylish stop for coffees, pastries, and Milanese cuisine, while A La Mode Shoppe is a family-favorite for ice cream. A short drive out of town will bring you to Nick & Toni's, a convivial East Hampton institution since 1988 that is beloved for sophisticated Italian-inspired dishes.
What to see and do in East Hampton
A day at the beach is a must in East Hampton. The village's most popular beachfront is found at Main Beach, about two miles from the center of town. Presided over by the shingled Main Beach hut, which serves up hearty lunches, ice cream, and snacks, Main Beach is a sweeping stretch of sand buffeted by the deep blue of the Atlantic Ocean. Lifeguards supervise the beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Here you can relax on the shore, swim or bodysurf in the waves, or take long beach walks, marveling at the impressive mansions that line the dunes.
While Main Beach is the village's most popular beach due to its proximity to town and main street amenities, quieter swaths of sand include Two Mile Hollow Beach, Georgica Beach, and Egypt Beach. East Hampton's Main Street and Newton Lane are lined with a number of chic boutiques and art galleries. While the recognized designer brands are represented, including Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren, you will also find some native Hamptons boutiques as well.
Peruse the homewares at the Monogram Shop, the curated selection of everyday fashion at Henry Lehr, or the latest contemporary styles at Blue & Cream.Art and nature lovers should also venture outside of the village to the beautiful LongHouse Reserve. This idyllic 16-acre estate is anchored by a contemporary Japanese-inspired main house and is surrounded by remarkable landscaped gardens. Amidst tree-lined pathways, sparkling ponds, and colorful blooms are art sculptures by iconic creators such as Willem de Kooning, Dale Chihuly, Ai Weiwei, and more.