America's 11 Best White Sand Beaches (That Aren't In Florida)

Travelers have always swarmed to Florida for yellow skies, blue waters, and white sands. The Sunshine State cemented itself as a premier vacation destination in the 1800s and has continued to attract millions of visitors since then. Visitors enjoy the diverse wildlife, boating, hot springs, theme parks, and exciting restaurant scene. But it's the beach scene, tied only by Miami and Orlando's theme parks, that most visitors go to enjoy. From the glamorous shores of the celebrity-strewn South Beach in Miami to the family-friendly waters of Clearwater Beach, Florida has some of the best beaches for every type of beach bum.

But Florida isn't the only place with gorgeous beaches. You can easily find a powder sand beauty closer to home, whether that's the West Coast, the East Coast, or the Midwest. Many of these beaches will come with warm weather for at least part of the year. Some of them — like this Caribbean-blue beachy lagoon in Texas — also come with the clear, blue waters that make a beach trip truly heavenly.

We scoured the nation from coast to coast, using rankings of best regional beaches and official tourism board and city websites to identify the best white sand beaches outside Florida that also have interesting attractions in the surrounding area. With gorgeous sand, clear waters, and many nearby attractions to fill a whole vacation, these white sand beaches are just as fun as Florida's. But you'll have less crowds at many of them — and be closer to home.