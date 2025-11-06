Avoiding A Drink Of This If You're Stranded In The Desert Could Save Your Life

It's a terrifying scenario: You're taking an epic road trip through the American countryside, taking in the sights of the cactus-studded Arizona fields of America's Sonoran Desert, when you suddenly find yourself broken down with no phone reception and nothing but sand, rocks, and succulents as far as the eye can see. But no matter how low your water supply gets while you're waiting for help to arrive, don't make the mistake of cracking open a cactus for water. If you do, it might just make your situation dramatically worse, leading to serious health problems that can make your efforts to get help even harder or possibly kill you. And that's if you're stranded in a desert in the Americas. If you happen to find yourself stuck on the island of Madagascar (where Americans should travel with caution) or in the African desert, the cactus-like plants found there will burn your skin or even blind you.

The myth that most cacti contain drinkable water has been inadvertently propagated by Hollywood through films like the 1948 John Wayne western "Three Godfathers," which saw its characters harvesting water from a barrel cactus to survive. And while it's true that there are two species of cacti someone could safely harvest a bit of hydration from in an emergency, the vast majority of cactus species are much too acrid thanks to the alkaloids and acids contained in their flesh. If the prickly spines and terrible taste aren't enough of a warning, you're likely to end up with severe digestive issues, including diarrhea and vomiting that will further dehydrate you, strain your kidneys, or even cause temporary paralysis.