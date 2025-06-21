Arizona's Desert Playground Is A Town With Ancient Agave Fields, Sky-High Thrills, And Cactus-Studded Trails

Hobbyists of all adventure levels can find an activity to their liking in this outdoorsy playground. Casual hikers will enjoy a walk on one of Sanctuary Cove's two gentle trails. The area is also beloved by birdwatchers, photographers, and wildflower admirers. For a longer hiking loop, head to the Tortolita Preserve or the Wild Burro Trail System. If you prefer not to traverse the trails on your own two feet, horse riding or biking are also available. If none of that is enough, and you're craving an aerial view of the Sonoran Desert, you can get a sky-high thrill. Much like in the underrated "skydiving capital of Arizona," Marana offers skydiving from 12,500 feet over vast and beautiful terrain. For an equally stunning panorama with fewer stomach drops, soar gently in a hot air balloon.

While you're in Marana, don't skip a visit to Ironwood Forest National Monument. Named for its signature ironwood trees, this sprawling expanse of Sonoran Desert — officially preserved as a national monument by the Bureau of Land Management during the Clinton administration — also contains saguaro, mesquite, paloverde, and creosote in its 129,000 total acreage. Mule deer, pronghorn, desert tortoises, bighorn sheep, and other critters roam here, too. Before you leave, check out the rock petroglyphs. Of course, you can't miss the famous 80-armed saguaro cactus, either. It's a perfect Instagram photo opportunity if there ever was one. Just don't get too close — compacting soil near the saguaro's roots can harm it.