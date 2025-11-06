One Of The Best Great Lake Villages Offers Scenic Shores, Waterfront Dining, And A Historic Lighthouse

Although most people don't immediately think of Ohio when planning a beach vacation, many travelers would be surprised at the beautiful sandy shores that await them in the Buckeye State. In fact, the northern part of the state is filled with plenty of quaint lakeside towns like Geneva-on-the-Lake, a must-visit for glassy waters and sunbathing along sandy beaches, or Marblehead, a scenic village that is home to the Great Lakes' oldest lighthouse.

With so many great options for a weekend getaway, it can be hard to choose. But one town to keep in mind when considering your options for a beachy retreat is Fairport Harbor. This Ohio village is a charming outcropping along the shores of Lake Erie, nestled in the northern part of the state.

With the perfect balance of scenic beauty, small-town warmth, and nautical history, Fairhope Harbor will have you feeling like you're the main character of a cozy coastal novel. Located just 35 minutes from Cleveland, the town offers an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of the city while still providing access to urban amenities. Not to mention, it's one of Ohio's most scenic Great Lakes destinations, where you can find waterfront dining, sandy beaches, and historic lighthouses. Getting to Fairport Harbor is pretty easy. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is just 45 minutes away, and Fairport Harbor can be easily reached by car from Cleveland, making it an ideal weekend escape.