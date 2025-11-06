One Of The Best Great Lake Villages Offers Scenic Shores, Waterfront Dining, And A Historic Lighthouse
Although most people don't immediately think of Ohio when planning a beach vacation, many travelers would be surprised at the beautiful sandy shores that await them in the Buckeye State. In fact, the northern part of the state is filled with plenty of quaint lakeside towns like Geneva-on-the-Lake, a must-visit for glassy waters and sunbathing along sandy beaches, or Marblehead, a scenic village that is home to the Great Lakes' oldest lighthouse.
With so many great options for a weekend getaway, it can be hard to choose. But one town to keep in mind when considering your options for a beachy retreat is Fairport Harbor. This Ohio village is a charming outcropping along the shores of Lake Erie, nestled in the northern part of the state.
With the perfect balance of scenic beauty, small-town warmth, and nautical history, Fairhope Harbor will have you feeling like you're the main character of a cozy coastal novel. Located just 35 minutes from Cleveland, the town offers an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of the city while still providing access to urban amenities. Not to mention, it's one of Ohio's most scenic Great Lakes destinations, where you can find waterfront dining, sandy beaches, and historic lighthouses. Getting to Fairport Harbor is pretty easy. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is just 45 minutes away, and Fairport Harbor can be easily reached by car from Cleveland, making it an ideal weekend escape.
Waterfront dining in Fairport Harbor
As one of Ohio's most picturesque Great Lake towns, Fairport Harbor serves up dining experiences that are just as memorable as its views. Who wouldn't enjoy the gorgeous sight of the sun setting over Lake Erie while eating a hearty dinner? Sunset Harbor Bar and Grille is the only lakefront restaurant in Lake County, Ohio, and it's well worth the trip.
The combination of the restaurant's wide selection of burgers, sandwiches, and salads, paired with the great scenery offered by its outdoor seating, makes this eatery a lucky find in a sea of fast food joints. Or, if you're in the mood for some seafood, head across the river to Brennan's Fish House. You can get a taste of lakeside living with dishes made with freshwater fish caught right from Lake Erie.
If you're looking for something a little more casual, try the Highwater Tavern. This pub serves classic bar fare and drinks. It's a great place to kick back, relax, and have a few drinks with friends. And to top the night off, stop over at Fairport Harbor Creamery to grab yourself a cone of some homemade ice cream. For a twist, try one of their boozy ice creams – chocolate ice cream infused with peanut butter whiskey is sure to hit the spot after a day exploring the town.
Fariport Harbor's historic lighthouses and scenic shores
To dive into Fairport Harbor's maritime history, stop by the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse, one of the town's most iconic landmarks. Built in 1825, the lighthouse illuminated the way for ships on Lake Erie until 1925, when a new lighthouse was built. The museum, housed in the former keeper's house, offers a fascinating glimpse into the region's nautical past.
There is an array of interesting objects on display. Sea-swept oddities include an original Fresnel lens, old school lighthouse keeper uniforms, and detailed boat models. Visitors can even climb the tower for sweeping views of the shoreline. And if local legend is to be believed, you may even encounter the resident "ghost cat" that is said to roam the lighthouse. The lighthouse and museum are typically open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but private tours are available all year long.
When you're ready to hit the beach, head over to Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. This park is open year-round and is the perfect spot to spend a warm day swimming or paddling on the water. While you're in the area, you can also check out Headlands Beach State Park, which is one of the Midwest's largest natural sand beaches. Cool off in the lake, hunt for beach glass, or meander through the sand dunes on the Headlands Beach Trail – and don't forget to bring a picnic basket and a blanket to enjoy a lunch on the beach. Whether you're dining lakeside, enjoying the beach, or exploring a historic lighthouse, you're sure to find a good time in Fairport Harbor.