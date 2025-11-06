Pennsylvania's Hidden Borough On The River Full Of Art And Charm Is Nestled Between Philly And New York City

Nestled along the Delaware River, Yardley, Pennsylvania, is a small, walkable village that feels worlds apart from large cities while being reasonably close — within approximately 70 miles — to two of them by car. It sits in Bucks County, roughly 45 minutes from Philadelphia, and less than two hours from New York City. This makes the borough a logical stop for travelers who crave tranquility but want to remain within easy reach of the metropolises. The borough itself is compact, with lovely Victorian buildings lining Main Street and framing Yardley's riverside setting where Brock Creek flows into the Delaware River.

Much of the town's appeal lies in the fact that you can stroll seamlessly from coffee shops to parks to eateries — with no vehicle necessary. The nearest small regional airport, Trenton–Mercer Airport, is only about 10 minutes away across the river, and is handy for private-charter access and short regional flights. Philadelphia International Airport is the closest major international airport for most scheduled long-haul and domestic flights, and is situated roughly 50 minutes away from town, depending on traffic. Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport are also within reasonable driving distance if you're coming from or continuing into the New York metro area.

When choosing between airports, it usually comes down to a trade-off between convenience and flight options. Once you're nestled in Yardley, though, accommodations include a mix of bed and breakfasts, chain hotels, and small inns clustered in neighboring towns like Langhorne, Newtown, and Princeton. Whether it's Hampton Inn & Suites Newtown, which offers free breakfast and well-sized, pet-friendly rooms, or Courtyard by Marriott Ewing Princeton with its restaurant and fitness center, you're sure to find an option that suits your taste and budget. If you're staying in Philadelphia, the Guild House Hotel, an intimate and timelessly elegant property honoring women's history, makes a fine choice for lodging.