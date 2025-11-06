Texas' Tucked-Away Lake Illuminates Every Holiday Season In A Spectacular Festival Of Lights

There are numerous reasons to visit the scenic Texas Highland Lakes region in the state's Hill Country during the holidays. For northern travelers, it could be a respite from the cold, but there's also a string of destinations that should be considered as some of America's most magical small towns that go all out for the Christmas season. In Marble Falls, a celebrated town tradition takes place at its glittering Lake Marble Falls. The lake is a dammed-off section of the Colorado River with a beachy park area that's popular year-round for water sports, but in late November, it transforms into a joyous wonderland of illuminated sculptures called the Walkway of Lights, attracting local families and traveling Christmas lights enthusiasts alike.

The Walkway of Lights unfurls across Marble Falls' 6.5-acre Lakeside Park for 44 days straight, beginning in late November until the first few days of the new year. The event has been an annual tradition since 1990, and now, community volunteers put up over 100 sculptures adorned with around 2 million colorful lights each year leading up to the holiday season. Tableaus of gingerbread people, ice skaters, and Santa Claus pulling a reindeer on skis are some of the illuminated sculptures you might see along the path.

The walkway itself is ADA accessible and allows leashed pets, taking most visitors 30 minutes to complete. At the halfway point, there's a concession stand run by local nonprofits that sells treats like cookies and hot chocolate. Throughout its duration, the Walkway of Lights also hosts a stacked roster of special events to ring in the holidays.