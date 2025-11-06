Texas' Tucked-Away Lake Illuminates Every Holiday Season In A Spectacular Festival Of Lights
There are numerous reasons to visit the scenic Texas Highland Lakes region in the state's Hill Country during the holidays. For northern travelers, it could be a respite from the cold, but there's also a string of destinations that should be considered as some of America's most magical small towns that go all out for the Christmas season. In Marble Falls, a celebrated town tradition takes place at its glittering Lake Marble Falls. The lake is a dammed-off section of the Colorado River with a beachy park area that's popular year-round for water sports, but in late November, it transforms into a joyous wonderland of illuminated sculptures called the Walkway of Lights, attracting local families and traveling Christmas lights enthusiasts alike.
The Walkway of Lights unfurls across Marble Falls' 6.5-acre Lakeside Park for 44 days straight, beginning in late November until the first few days of the new year. The event has been an annual tradition since 1990, and now, community volunteers put up over 100 sculptures adorned with around 2 million colorful lights each year leading up to the holiday season. Tableaus of gingerbread people, ice skaters, and Santa Claus pulling a reindeer on skis are some of the illuminated sculptures you might see along the path.
The walkway itself is ADA accessible and allows leashed pets, taking most visitors 30 minutes to complete. At the halfway point, there's a concession stand run by local nonprofits that sells treats like cookies and hot chocolate. Throughout its duration, the Walkway of Lights also hosts a stacked roster of special events to ring in the holidays.
Plan a visit to the Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls
Travelers flying in can land at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which is about an hour's drive from Marble Falls. A few lodging options are available in town close to the lake; the Hidden Falls Inn, right alongside the lake, has a good reputation, holding a 4.4 rating on Tripadvisor. It's about a seven-minute walk from the Walkway of Lights. There are also two free parking lots available near Lakeside Park, too.
As for when to plan a visit to the holiday spectacle, it's worth taking a look at the Walkway's calendar of events. The Walkway of Lights itself is open daily during its run, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a small entrance fee. For most weekends of the season, up until the week of Christmas, Santa Claus comes to the park, so kids can share their wish lists. Another event to plan for is the Christmas Boat Parade — vessels draped in colorful lights play holiday music as they sail along the shores of Lakeside Park.
Even if you don't make it to one of the special holiday events, the park offers some other fun ways to enjoy it as the cold weather sets in. One of its beloved attractions is the winter ice rink, which opens around the same time as the Walkway of Lights and has some nights where visitors can glide around in ice bumper cars. Across Backbone Creek is another park, Johnson Park, which has some more outdoor amenities, including a multi-use hike or bike trail. From Marble Falls, you can easily explore some of the surrounding beauty of the Highland Lakes region, including breathtaking waterfall destinations in Austin.