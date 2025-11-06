This Picturesque Lake Erie Borough Combines Scenic Parks, A Century-Old Carousel, And Local Markets
If your ideal trip involves community parks, a piece of American history, and local farm goods, you should look to a particular borough in northwestern Pennsylvania called Albion. This community is in southwestern Erie County, built around its scenic parks, historical items, and local markets. In the town, you'll find the Albion Borough Park, a large spot that hosts the annual Albion Area Fair. Inside this park is a century-old, wooden carousel that dates back to the late 19th century.
There are other outdoor activities nearby, like the Albion Borough Playground, Crane Street Borough Park in Cranesville, and Wellsburg Park in Elk Creek. Your visit might also line up with the Albion Farmers Market, which happens on most Saturdays during the summer and fall. At this market, you can pick up some local goodies, from fresh produce to handmade trinkets.
Albion is the most northwestern borough in the state, and maintains a close-knit community. The community and the town's government keep its small-town feel by preserving the look of businesses and a quaint downtown area. You'll see this as you travel into Albion from the nearby city of Erie, which is about 27 miles away. If you're flying in, the closest major airport is Erie International Airport (ERI), also known as Tom Ridge Field, and is around a 22-mile drive from Albion.
Parks to see and the old carousel in Albion
Your main spot for outdoor fun will be the Albion Borough Park on Academy Street. The park is rather large and has trails, a playground, a disc golf course, as well as both volleyball and basketball courts. It is open every day and is the official place for the Albion Area Fair. The grounds are pet-friendly and a central hub for the community for all sorts of fun and communal get-togethers.
Inside the park is the Albion Carousel, which is a historic wooden merry-go-round that was built in the late 1800s by the Allen Herschell Company. While it might not be one of the best amusement parks in the US, the ride is recognized as the fourth-oldest wooden carousel still operating in the country, right behind the Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round & Beach in Rhode Island. It began as the first merry-go-round at Cedar Point theme park in Ohio before it was used by traveling carnivals. The Albion Lions Club purchased the carousel in 1948, and it has been in the park since.
The carousel is a two-row ride that features wooden horses, deer, zebras, and some chariots to sit in. The community made efforts to preserve the ride even after it was vandalized in the 1980s, resulting in a 24-month restoration that returned it to its classic look and feel. The ride got another round of repairs in 2017, which was the same year the National Carousel Association gave it a Historical Carousel Award. If you want more rides, you can drive about 23 miles to Waldameer Park, which is hidden on Lake Erie's coast and is a gem in the world of amusement parks with free admission.
What to get and where to check out the market in Albion
The Albion Farmers Market is one of the main events that shows off the area's farmland products and artisanal goodies. The market is held every other Saturday during the summer and fall, and happens in the Albion Borough Parking Lot. You'll be able to pick up a selection of items like fruits and vegetables, flowers, and homemade baked goods. Local vendors sell products like handmade candles and soaps, and there are also food trucks on site. The market season ends with a special Albion Farmers Fall Harvestfest, which is held in October at the Albion Fire Hall.
When you get a wee bit hungry, you will find some options in the borough, but mainly in nearby towns. The main option inside Albion is Valenza Restaurant, which serves Italian food and pizza. You can head over to TimberCreek Tap & Table for a brewski, but it is also a family-friendly joint that serves dishes like steak, burgers, and different sandwiches. For a wider array of options, you'll need to go to nearby towns like Cranesville, Girard, and Edinboro. Madeline's Dining and Events (formerly Crowley's Restaurant) is in Cranesville and has American-style food.
There are no hotels in the Albion borough, so you have to look to nearby communities like Edinboro, which is about 13 miles away. It has Comfort Suites, The Seasons Inn at Nicks Place, and a rustic lake property called Edinboro Lake Resort. The city of Erie certainly has a larger selection of hotels, like Wyndham Garden, Hampton Inn, and a Comfort Inn that is close to Presque Isle Wine Cellars, which is Pennsylvania's oldest operational winery with award-winning drinks and rustic charm.