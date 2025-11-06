The Best Airport In America For A Layover Is A Surprising Southern Hub With Amazing Dining

In a perfect world, we would fly direct everywhere. Unfortunately, the only things we can be sure of in this life are death, taxes, and layovers. Lucky for frequent flyers, the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, also provides the country's best layover city experience. AllClear Travel Insurance "crunched the numbers" to determine the 25 best cities in the world for a stopover in 2025, and Atlanta took third place overall, behind Frankfurt, Germany, and Doha, Qatar. The only other American city to crack the top 10 is Baltimore, coming in at number eight. Other U.S. cities that made the list include Boston, Tampa, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis.

The insurance company compiled the "stopover scores" for what they consider major international cities. To determine the scores, they looked at travel time from the airport to the city center and between major attractions. They also factored in daily costs like food and drink, one-night hotel rates, the number of onward flight routes, and elevation changes across the city for walkability. While Atlanta hotels can be costly at over $300 per night at a four-star property, the city earns its score of 74.5 with a quick 18-minute ride from the airport to downtown, where the largest aquarium in America and World of Coca-Cola are next-door neighbors. Atlanta also has the most onward destinations in the world, with 915, almost twice as many as its closest competitor, London, which has 527.