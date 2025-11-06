Beat Cotswolds Lines At England's Cheaper, Uncrowded, And Just As Charming Alternative

When people think of the English countryside, they often envision ivy-draped thatched cottages, narrow winding roads lined with dry stone walls, and the postcard-perfect villages of the Cotswolds. However, there's a region just beyond London that's gaining in popularity, and has the same old-world charm as the Cotswolds: Bedfordshire. The Cotswolds may have some of the prettiest villages in England, but these villages are known for catering to the rich and famous with upscale establishments like Michelin-starred restaurants, and elite members'-only clubs. The Cotswolds are also home to Rick Steves' all-time favorite botanical garden in England, and a charming old-time market village with cozy teashops and cobbled streets.

Unlike the celebrity-laden and meticulously maintained posh estates of the Cotswolds, however, Bedfordshire has a more down-to-earth, authentic charm. There are cozy pubs, country retreats, relaxing spas, and award-winning restaurants, at a more affordable price. A stay in Bedfordshire costs a fraction of what you would pay for the top tourist sites and posh accommodations found in the Cotswolds. Plus, Bedfordshire receives a significantly lower number of tourists, welcoming just 273,000 annual visitors, compared to the Cotswolds' 25 million visitors per year.

The Cotswolds are also two and a half hours from London. You can get to Bedfordshire much quicker. Head to the St Pancras International Station in London to take an East Midlands Railway train to arrive in Luton, a Bedfordshire village, in about 25 minutes. London Luton Airport is a quick 2-mile drive from Luton if you want to fly in. Just beware that this UK airport is known as one of the worst for its overcrowding, slow processing times, and outdated facilities. The most convenient way to get around the rural countryside is to rent a car at the airport, or in the city center.