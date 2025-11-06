Beat Cotswolds Lines At England's Cheaper, Uncrowded, And Just As Charming Alternative
When people think of the English countryside, they often envision ivy-draped thatched cottages, narrow winding roads lined with dry stone walls, and the postcard-perfect villages of the Cotswolds. However, there's a region just beyond London that's gaining in popularity, and has the same old-world charm as the Cotswolds: Bedfordshire. The Cotswolds may have some of the prettiest villages in England, but these villages are known for catering to the rich and famous with upscale establishments like Michelin-starred restaurants, and elite members'-only clubs. The Cotswolds are also home to Rick Steves' all-time favorite botanical garden in England, and a charming old-time market village with cozy teashops and cobbled streets.
Unlike the celebrity-laden and meticulously maintained posh estates of the Cotswolds, however, Bedfordshire has a more down-to-earth, authentic charm. There are cozy pubs, country retreats, relaxing spas, and award-winning restaurants, at a more affordable price. A stay in Bedfordshire costs a fraction of what you would pay for the top tourist sites and posh accommodations found in the Cotswolds. Plus, Bedfordshire receives a significantly lower number of tourists, welcoming just 273,000 annual visitors, compared to the Cotswolds' 25 million visitors per year.
The Cotswolds are also two and a half hours from London. You can get to Bedfordshire much quicker. Head to the St Pancras International Station in London to take an East Midlands Railway train to arrive in Luton, a Bedfordshire village, in about 25 minutes. London Luton Airport is a quick 2-mile drive from Luton if you want to fly in. Just beware that this UK airport is known as one of the worst for its overcrowding, slow processing times, and outdated facilities. The most convenient way to get around the rural countryside is to rent a car at the airport, or in the city center.
Visit historic Victorian villages and enjoy quality fine dining
Start your Bedfordshire adventure in Luton, once a booming town in the Victorian era celebrated for its hat-making. Get a glimpse of Victorian life at the free-to-enter Wardown House, Museum, and Gallery, with interactive exhibits that give insights into the history of the village. Also in Luton, check out the lush botanical garden at Stockwood Discovery Centre, which features sculptures, a medicinal garden, and a sensory garden. This free museum has the largest collection of horse-drawn carriages in Europe.
For another free activity, head west to Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate. Here, you can stretch your legs on the 2-mile trail to explore the natural area's beauty, including the Stone Age burial mounds. Or, stop for a picnic and enjoy panoramic views from the highest point in the region.
After working up an appetite, head to Paris House in Woburn, one of the area's few Michelin-listed restaurants at the time of writing. The timbered exterior could be mistaken for a Tudor manor, though it was built in 1878. At this modern restaurant, an exquisite four-course meal would set you back £80 per person. It's open for dinner from Thursday to Saturday. On the less-expensive side, try the Plough at Bolnhurst, a restaurant favorited by the Michelin inspectors. This casual, family-run restaurant serves locally sourced, seasonal 2-course dinners with prices and menus that depend on the day of the week.
Relax in Bedfordshire's affordable accommodation, serene spas, and stately homes
Some might associate Bedfordshire with rural life and agriculture, but it has luxurious spas that rival the indulgent retreats of the Cotswolds and cost considerably less. After a long day exploring, head to the Aqua Sana Forest Spa, surrounded by the Woburn Forest near Millbrook. With packages starting at £69 per person, you can treat yourself to 25 different spa experiences for four hours. The Sparkling Spa Escape package includes a glass of prosecco and a free spa wellbeing session, like a sound bath, to unwind.
Next, head east towards the small village of Silsoe to visit a historic home that's open to the public. Built in 1834, Wrest Park is an opulent French-style chateau, featuring formal gardens, a sculpture garden, and even a Chinese temple. You can visit the mostly unfurnished, but grandiose, interiors of the mansion to admire the grand staircase, Baroque-style paintings, and extravagant wallpaper. The 90 acres of gardens are the most impressive, though. Near the Long Water canal stands Thomas Archer's pavilion, built to entertain guests between 1709 and 1711. Admire the domed ceiling of the Great Room, painted in a 3D-style optical illusion. Advance tickets cost £14.50 per adult, while similar estates in the Cotswolds can cost upwards of £41.00 per adult.
Accommodations are also more affordable in Bedfordshire. According to Airbtics, a short-term rental analytics platform, those who booked via Airbnb spent £89 per night in central Bedfordshire during October 2023 and September 2024, while rates averaged £199 in the Cotswolds. The same goes for actual bed and breakfasts, with the average price per night in Bedfordshire around £85. In the Cotswolds, the average price per night for a bed and breakfast is £133.