Alabama's Uncrowded Gulf Coast Getaway Is A Serene Beach Park With Clear Shallow Waters And Wildlife

For a coastal trip that gives you two different beach days in one, you might turn your attention to a special park on the Alabama shoreline called Little Lagoon Pass. You can find this serene spot in Gulf Shores on West Beach Boulevard, where its main appeal is its direct connection to two separate bodies of water. On one side, you have Little Lagoon, a ten-mile-long stretch of brackish water, and on the other is the Gulf of Mexico, with a strip of some of America's best white sand between them. This setup means you can have two waterfront experiences within a single park.

The lagoon side has clear, shallow water that doesn't have the strong currents of the open Gulf. This quality makes it a suitable area for your family, especially if you have young children who want to wade and play. The park itself is often less crowded than other public beach access points, which helps it maintain a more relaxed feel. The natural setting is a key part of your visit. The park is a stop on the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, and you can expect to see all sorts of birds. The water also supports a population of fish, crabs, and other wildlife that you can spot in the shallows.

When you're planning your trip, the nearest large city is Mobile, which is about a 60-mile drive. If you're flying in, you'll most likely land in Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA), which is only a 20-minute drive from the coast. Pensacola International Airport (PNS) in Florida is slightly farther out, at about 40 miles away.