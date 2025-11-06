Alabama's Uncrowded Gulf Coast Getaway Is A Serene Beach Park With Clear Shallow Waters And Wildlife
For a coastal trip that gives you two different beach days in one, you might turn your attention to a special park on the Alabama shoreline called Little Lagoon Pass. You can find this serene spot in Gulf Shores on West Beach Boulevard, where its main appeal is its direct connection to two separate bodies of water. On one side, you have Little Lagoon, a ten-mile-long stretch of brackish water, and on the other is the Gulf of Mexico, with a strip of some of America's best white sand between them. This setup means you can have two waterfront experiences within a single park.
The lagoon side has clear, shallow water that doesn't have the strong currents of the open Gulf. This quality makes it a suitable area for your family, especially if you have young children who want to wade and play. The park itself is often less crowded than other public beach access points, which helps it maintain a more relaxed feel. The natural setting is a key part of your visit. The park is a stop on the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, and you can expect to see all sorts of birds. The water also supports a population of fish, crabs, and other wildlife that you can spot in the shallows.
When you're planning your trip, the nearest large city is Mobile, which is about a 60-mile drive. If you're flying in, you'll most likely land in Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA), which is only a 20-minute drive from the coast. Pensacola International Airport (PNS) in Florida is slightly farther out, at about 40 miles away.
What to get into in Little Lagoon Pass Park
There's plenty to get into both on the water and on land. The water of Little Lagoon is ideal for kayaking and paddleboarding, as it's a calmer tide, and you can launch off at spots like the Jeff Friend Trail or Mo's Landing. The lagoon is also a great spot for the fishers of the crew, as you can fish from the shore or from one of the small piers. The water has many kinds of fish, like flounder, speckled trout, and redfish, but be sure you have a valid Alabama saltwater fishing license.
There are quite a few vendors that can get you set up for your water-ventures, too. Ike's Beach Service has kayaks and paddleboards available, and Gulf Shores Boat & Paddlesports Rental will deliver paddleboards to different spots in the area. For more adventurous activities on the Gulf side (like parasailing or jet skiing), you can look to Blue Sky Parasail & Watersports or Southern Rose Parasailing & Dolphin Cruises.
Back on land, the area has trails for hiking and walking, like the aforementioned Jeff Friend Trail or the Pine Beach Trail. Both are inside the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of the best-kept secrets on Alabama's Gulf Coast. About a 25-mile drive from the park, you can check out the Fort Morgan Historic Site. This fort played a part in several military conflicts, most notably the Civil War's Battle of Mobile Bay. While you're taking in the history and looking out at the water, you might see a dredging boat. This is part of a continuous project managed by the Alabama Department of Transportation to keep the Little Lagoon Pass' ecological health maintained by allowing the flow of water between it and the Gulf.
The wildlife you can see in Little Lagoon Pass and where to stay
Wildlife is a big part of a visit here, with a major refuge right next door. The western section of the lagoon is part of the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, a huge sanctuary (about 7,000 acres) for migratory birds, nesting sea turtles, and the endangered Alabama beach mouse. The refuge protects one of the last undisturbed coastal barrier habitats in the state, and the beaches are nesting grounds for loggerhead, Kemp's Ridley, and green sea turtles. The refuge also keeps a safe environment for alligators, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. More than 370 species of birds have been documented in the refuge, with the population swelling during the spring and fall.
When you're setting up your itinerary, there's a plethora of places to stay in the Gulf Shores area. There are spots like Hampton Inn Gulf Shores, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gulf Shores, and The Lodge at Gulf State Park. Gulf State Park also has a large campground with full-hookup RV sites and regular tent sites. You could also check out Timberline Glamping, which has fully set-up tents with amenities (including air conditioning and bathrooms) right at Gulf State Park.
After a day out and about, grab a bite at local spots like Bahama Bob's Beach Side Cafe or Beach House Kitchen & Cocktails. You could also zip over to Fort Morgan and try out Alabama's upscale seafood gem right on the Gulf Coast. The area also has a good selection of coffee shops for a caffeinated adventure. Southern Shores Coffee is a family-owned roaster, and The Southern Grind Coffee House serves coffee and food in a coastal-themed shop.