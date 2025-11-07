Here's How Much It Costs Airlines To Repaint A Single Plane

If you look in the sky in Japan, you might be able to see Pokémon flying overhead. All Nippon Airways (ANA), one of Japan's two major airlines and one of the safest in the world, has been tapping into flyers' childhood nostalgia with special Pokémon-themed jets adorned with classic characters like Pikachu, Mew, Jigglypuff, and Bulbasaur. The immersion continues inside the plane with Pikachu-adorned headrest covers, Pokémon in-flight safety videos, and Pokéball-patterned flight attendant uniforms. They're all over the aircraft, so there's no need to reserve the best seats to enjoy them.

The incredible Pokémon-themed paint job on the outside of the aircraft is the real selling point to customers, and some Pokémon fans even rearrange their trips to match these special aircraft's schedules. For the airline, which has been painting its planes with Pokémon characters on and off since 1996, providing travelers with the joy of flying alongside their favorite Pokémon doesn't come cheap when you think about how much painting a plane can cost.

Dean Baldwin Painting, a Georgia-based painting company with clients like United Airlines, Delta, and JetBlue, revealed to CNBC that the average cost to paint a plane is between $175,000 and $200,000. This is on par with other estimates shared by other industry insiders online, with some sources saying it costs as much as $300,000 per paint job.